By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, June 12 Crude oil prices ended
modestly higher on Wednesday, but gains were capped by lower oil
demand growth estimates and ample supplies.
Spot Brent crude oil futures settled 53 cents higher
at $103.49 after trading as high as $104.10. The July Brent
contract expires on Thursday. August Brent crude oil futures
ended the day at $103.56, up 59 cents.
Front-month U.S. crude oil futures settled 50 cents
higher at $95.88.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said modest economic
growth was limiting oil demand worldwide, and that some
developed economies would see absolute declines in oil
consumption in 2013.
In China, the world's No. 2 oil consumer, "weaker economic
growth and lower than previously forecast March/April
consumption data" support the view that demand is weakening, the
IEA said.
Both OPEC and the U.S. Energy Information Administration
(EIA) cut their global oil demand growth forecasts on Tuesday.
Weekly U.S. crude stockpiles rose 2.52 million barrels last
week, defying expectations of a 700,000 barrel draw, data from
the EIA showed. The report followed data released by the
American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday that crude oil stocks
rose 9 million barrels last week.
"I think that overall the U.S. stockpiles indicate there's
more than ample supply of oil," said Gene McGillian, oil analyst
with Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut. "The important
thing is how the economies are going to do in the U.S. and
China."
Crude oil prices were drawing some strength from continued
worries over supply disruptions in Libya and Sudan, among other
oil producing nations, traders said.
Sudan officially informed South Sudan on Tuesday that it
would stop allowing its neighbor to export crude through its
territory within two months.
Libya's oil output has fallen below 1 million barrels per
day due to protests at fields and terminals, its state-owned oil
company said.
"Geopolitical turmoil in oil producing countries, including
Iraq, Iran, Syria and Libya, may temper downward momentum in the
near term," the IEA said in its monthly report.
As well, a tightening in global supply coupled with an
increase in refinery runs could support Brent prices.
A weaker U.S. dollar also supported prices on Wednesday. The
dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket
of six other currencies, fell as low as 80.748, its lowest since
Feb. 20.
Crude oil is priced in dollars, and when the value of the
currency drops, oil becomes cheaper for holders of other
currencies to buy.
The oil market was also keeping its eye on the U.S. stock
market and whether central bank stimulus measures would be
lifted.
A Bank of Japan decision not to follow up a $1.4-trillion
stimulus program announced in April has rekindled fears that
other central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, could
scale back stimulus efforts.
BP Plc is set to begin production on an upgraded
crude distillation unit at its 405,000 barrel-per-day (bpd)
Whiting, Indiana, refinery within seven to 10 days.
Traders have speculated that there may be an increase in
demand for WTI relative to Brent since the refinery will likely
source crude domestically rather than pull imports from the Gulf
Coast.
The spread between global benchmark Brent and U.S. benchmark
West Texas Intermediate settled at $7.61 per barrel, after
trading as high as $7.38, its highest level since May 22.
Stocks of gasoline on the U.S. East Coast rose to their
highest level since February 2012, according to government data.
Gasoline futures settled slightly lower at $2.81
per gallon.