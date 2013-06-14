* U.S. data show underlying econ strength, but high
inventories weigh
* IEA says U.S. summer gasoline demand won't arrest falling
consumption
* Brent bounces more than $3 a barrel from week's low
* Dollar in the doldrums after slumping to a fresh 4-month
low
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, June 14 Brent futures slipped on
Friday from near $105 a barrel with ample U.S. inventories and a
poor demand outlook weighing on prices, after bouncing more than
3 percent in the last two sessions off this week's low.
The European benchmark had rebounded from $101.82 a barrel
hit on Tuesday to near $105 because of a weak dollar, even
though top industry bodies such as the International Energy
Agency (IEA) forecast a bleak demand growth outlook. The dollar
remained in the doldrums on Friday after hitting a fresh
four-month low against a basket of currencies in early trade.
Brent crude slipped 23 cents to $104.71 a barrel by
0335 GMT. It is set to end the week almost unchanged after the
climb from Tuesday's low. U.S. oil gained 6 cents to
$96.75, after ending 81 cents up.
"The key driver of oil has been the weakness in the dollar
rather than any fundamental factors," said Ric Spooner, chief
market analyst at CMC Markets. "Traders are wary about pushing
things higher because they are confronted with a situation of
plenty of supplies when seasonal demand is supposed to pick up."
The push and pull in oil from a weak dollar and a gloomy
demand outlook will keep Brent trading around the current level,
with $106 providing a strong resistance, Spooner said.
The U.S. benchmark will hold near current levels, with
$98.50 providing resistance, he also said.
A weaker dollar supports oil by making it cheaper for
holders of other currencies.
Oil rose in the previous session, tracking equities after
U.S. data showed stronger-than-expected retail sales and a fall
in weekly jobless claims. That data on Thursday suggested rising
home prices and steady job gains, which hoisted consumer
confidence to multi-year highs in May.
But oil couldn't hold the gains because a day earlier data
had shown stocks of gasoline on the heavily populated U.S. East
Coast at their highest since February 2012.
The data followed a report by the IEA that said the seasonal
rise in U.S. gasoline demand for summer driving will not arrest
falling consumption on an annual basis.
Prices are unlikely to slide much further, however, because
of lingering worries supply from the Middle East.
President Barack Obama has authorized sending U.S. weapons
to Syrian rebels for the first time, after the White House said
it has proof the Syrian government used chemical weapons against
forces fighting to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad.
Syria is not key to global oil supply, but investors are
worried the civil war there could drag in other countries and
plunge the whole region into conflict.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Tom Hogue)