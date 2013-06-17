* Investors eye June 18-19 U.S. Fed meeting, seeking clarity
* Prices likely to trade inside "zones of resistance"
* Impact of Iran presidential elections still unclear
By Luke Pachymuthu
SINGAPORE, June 17 Brent crude futures traded
below $106 a barrel on Monday, as worries over bulging U.S.
inventories and soft global demand forecasts overshadowed supply
concerns tied to Middle East tensions.
The European benchmark ended last week at its highest since
April 9, after hitting an intraday high of $106.64 on worries
over Middle East tensions and despite a grim global oil demand
outlook by the International Energy Agency (IEA), OPEC and the
U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Brent crude eased 5 cents to $105.88 a barrel by
0200 GMT, while U.S. oil dropped 13 cents to $97.72 a
barrel.
The oil market was also cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting starting Tuesday. Investors are eyeing whether
Chairman Ben Bernanke's media briefing will give more clarity on
how and when the central bank will scale down its massive
stimulus programme.
"The retreat in the U.S. dollar leading into the Fed meeting
has given oil traders some impetus to push through resistance
levels," said the Sydney-based Ric Spooner, chief market analyst
at CMC Markets.
Brent faces a zone of technical resistance around
$106.50-$106.70, Spooner said.
"As you can clearly see fundamentals are not supportive of
the jump on Friday, the market will now need to see a catalyst
like a supply disruption as a result of Middle East tensions, or
a further weakening of the dollar for whatever reason," he
added.
Syria will be a key talking point between U.S. President
Barack Obama and Russia's Vladimir Putin on Monday, as both seek
to find common ground in bringing Bashar al-Assad to the
negotiating table to end the two-year civil war.
Late last week, Washington angered the Kremlin by
authorising U.S. military support for the Syrian rebels opposed
to Assad. Russian President Vladimir Putin called Assad's foes
flesh eating cannibals.
Syria is not key to global oil supply, but investors are
worried the civil war there could drag in other countries and
plunge the whole region into conflict.
Investors are also watching to see if Iran's Hassan Rohani,
who defeated hardline rivals in Iran's weekend presidential
elections, will have any immediate impact in resolving a dispute
with the United States over Tehran's nuclear ambitions that has
led to Western sanctions squeezing its oil exports.
(Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Ed Davies)