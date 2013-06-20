* China June flash HSBC PMI hits 9-month low on weak demand
* Bernanke says Fed likely to reduce bond buying this year
* Dollar firm after posting best one-day gain in over a
month
* Coming Up: U.S. existing home sales May; 1400 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, June 20 Oil slipped more than $1 on
Thursday, its biggest daily slide in nearly three weeks, as
slowing Chinese manufacturing activity unnerved investors
already worried about the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to roll
back its stimulus later this year.
A bearish sentiment coursed through markets after data from
China showed factory activity weakening to a nine-month low in
June, heightening risks that a second-quarter slowdown in the
world's top energy consumer could be sharper than expected.
Assets priced in the dollar came under more pressure as the
greenback firmed following Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments
that the central bank may reduce its bond-buying program, a key
driver of global investment in riskier assets, with the goal of
ending it in mid-2014.
Brent crude slipped $1.43 to $104.69 a barrel by
0432 GMT, while U.S. oil fell $1.44 to $96.80. Both
posted their biggest slide in percentage terms since May 31.
"There are a few factors weighing on oil today. The Federal
Reserve has confirmed that they are likely to taper down asset
purchases," said Lee Chen Hoay, an investment analyst at Phillip
Futures. "China's latest PMI data is pointing to a slowdown in
demand. As the world's second-largest oil consumer, any slowdown
in demand will weigh on prices."
China's economy grew at its slowest pace for 13 years in
2012 and so far this year economic data has underwhelmed,
bringing warnings from some analysts that the world's
second-biggest oil consumer could miss its growth target of 7.5
percent for this year.
Oil also came under pressure from a surprise build in crude
inventories in the world's top oil consumer, the United States,
despite the summer driving season being underway.
Crude stockpiles increased by over 300,000 barrels in the
week to June 14, compared with a Reuters poll that forecast a
500,000 barrel decrease.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)