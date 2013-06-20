* China June flash HSBC PMI hits 9-month low on weak demand
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, June 20 Oil slipped nearly $2 on
Thursday, its biggest daily slide in close to three weeks, as
slowing Chinese manufacturing activity unnerved investors
already worried about the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to roll
back its stimulus later this year.
Commodities and equities fell across the board after data
from China showed factory activity weakening to a nine-month low
in June, heightening risks that a second-quarter slowdown in the
world's No.2 economy could be sharper than expected.
Brent crude dropped $1.57 to $104.55 a barrel by
0651 GMT, while U.S. oil declined $1.70 to $96.54. Both
posted their biggest slide in percentage terms since late May.
"There are a few factors weighing on oil today. The Federal
Reserve has confirmed that they are likely to taper down asset
purchases," said Lee Chen Hoay, an investment analyst at Phillip
Futures. "China's latest PMI data is pointing to a slowdown in
demand. As the world's second-largest oil consumer, any slowdown
in demand will weigh on prices."
China's economy grew at its slowest pace for 13 years in
2012 and so far this year economic data has underwhelmed,
bringing warnings from some analysts that the country could miss
its growth target of 7.5 percent for the year.
Assets priced in the dollar came under more pressure as the
greenback firmed following Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments
that the central bank may reduce its bond-buying program, a key
driver of global investment in riskier assets, with the goal of
ending it in mid-2014.
"Our global strategists believe the Fed may start tapering
its asset purchases in September, a potential headwind for
exchange-traded commodity prices," ANZ analysts said in a note.
SLOW DEMAND
A surprise build in crude inventories in the world's top oil
consumer, the United States, despite the summer driving season
being underway also dragged on oil prices.
Crude stockpiles increased by over 300,000 barrels in the
week to June 14, compared with a Reuters poll that forecast a
500,000 barrel decrease.
"Total gasoline stocks are some 9 percent above a year ago
and remain above the top of the five-year range," analysts at
BNP Paribas said in a note. "Although stocks are still expected
to draw in coming weeks, they will now be doing so from a more
elevated position."
Fewer drivers will take to the road during the U.S.
Independence Day holiday in part due to a sluggish economy,
travel group AAA said.
But oil prices may not fall much from current levels due to
concerns about a disruption in supplies from the Middle East.
Investors have been worried about an escalation in violence
in Syria after the United States said it plans to send U.S.
weapons to Syrian rebels following proof the Syrian government
had used chemical weapons against opposition forces.
Syria is not key to oil markets, but market participants
fear that the civil war may escalate into a regional violence,
engulfing neighbouring countries.
Brent may find support at $100 a barrel, while a near-term
floor for the U.S. benchmark is $96, Phillip Futures' Lee said.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)