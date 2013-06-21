* Investors buy in after steep drop; Fed policy plan, China
data drag
* Brent falls $3.97 on Thursday, biggest daily drop since
November
* Dollar the destination in mass migration from emerging
world
* Iraq and Lebanon alarmed at spreading Syria war
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, June 21 Brent futures held above $102
a barrel on Friday as the steep fall in the previous session
gave investors an opportunity to buy, but a cross-market rout
triggered by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments on winding
down stimulus capped gains.
Global equities, bond prices and commodities plunged in a
deep sell-off on Thursday, and most markets extended their
losses in early Asian trade on Friday. For oil, demand growth
concerns following weak manufacturing data from the world's
second-biggest consumer China added further pressure.
Brent crude slipped to as low as $101.88 a barrel
and traded 33 cents higher at $102.48 by 0256 GMT. It settled
down $3.97 on Thursday in its biggest daily drop since November.
U.S. oil was up 16 cents at $95.30. Both benchmarks
were headed for their steepest weekly loss in two months.
"Ultimately, the United States being off the intravenous dip
will be a good thing as it will give the economy a chance to
stand on its feet," said Ben Le Brun, an analyst at
OptionsXpress in Sydney. "But investors are looking at the
near-term impact of a withdrawal in the stimulus. The weak China
PMI numbers are also weighing on sentiment in oil."
China's factory activity weakened to a nine-month low in
June as demand faltered, adding to data pointing to a sluggish
economy and raising the chances the country could miss its
growth target of 7.5 percent for this year.
Assets priced in the U.S. dollar, such as oil, also came
under pressure as the greenback remained in demand on Friday,
with the index up 1.4 percent for the week.
Both Brent and U.S. oil could slip about 4-5 percent from
current levels, Le Brun said. Any upside will be capped at gains
of about 2-3 percent, he added.
STEMMING LOSSES
But prices may be supported by concerns about a disruption
in supply from the Middle East, with the violence in Syria
threatening to engulf neighbouring countries.
Iraq warned that Syria's civil war is tearing the Middle
East apart and Lebanon's president urged his country's Hezbollah
movement on Thursday to pull its fighters out of the conflict.
Syria's turmoil is dragging its neighbours into a deadly
confrontation between Shi'ite Iran supporting President Bashar
al-Assad and Sunni Arab Gulf nations backing the Syrian rebels.
"The Middle East is still a clear and present danger to oil
markets and prices," Le Brun said. "Tensions in the Middle East
will continue to put a floor on prices."
