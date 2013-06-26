(Refiles to add dropped word "on" in headline)
* U.S. first quarter growth cut to 1.8 pct
* Brent/WTI spread widens
* Gasoline stockpiles up 3.65 mln barrels last week
NEW YORK, June 26 Oil edged higher on Wednesday,
shaking off earlier losses following a large build up in U.S.
gasoline inventories, buoyed by gains in the stock market and
heavy spread trading.
Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showing
a 3.65 million barrel rise in gasoline inventories last week, in
the midst of the summer driving season, weighed down prices in
early U.S. activity.
But markets got a boost after weak gross domestic product
data prompted speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve would
maintain its monetary stimulus, helping to push up stocks and
crude. U.S. GDP expanded at a 1.8 percent annual rate in the
quarter, adjusted from a previous estimate of 2.4 percent.
In addition, traders said heavy trading of the Brent-West
Texas Intermediate spread, which settled at $5.94 on Tuesday and
widened out to $6.23 on Wednesday, supported prices late in the
day. The spread has dropped sharply from over $23 a barrel in
February as new pipeline capacity eased a glut of crude in the
U.S. Midwest.
"I think there is some end of the quarter profit-taking in
that spread and I think at the end of the day we rallied back,"
said Addison Armstrong, director of market research, Tradition
Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
Brent crude for August delivery gained 40 cents to
settle at $101.66 a barrel. U.S. crude rose 18 cents to
settle at $95.50 a barrel.
The Brent benchmark is down 8.5 percent for the quarter, its
third quarterly loss in a row, having dropped after Fed Chairman
Ben Bernanke laid out a roadmap last week to slow bond buying
and on concerns about an economic slowdown in China.
Also supporting prices, European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi said on Wednesday the ECB was nowhere near exiting
its accommodative monetary policy, while seeing gradual recovery
in the region by the end of the year.
Deutsche Bank lowered its projections for oil prices in the
second half of 2013, with Brent set to average $106 a barrel and
the U.S. benchmark forecast to average $96 a barrel.
"Prospects for loose fundamentals to persist combined with a
bullish U.S. dollar outlook have prompted us to lower our price
decks," the bank said in a report.
(Reporting by Anna Sussman, Matthew Robinson, Ron Bousso and
Luke Pachymuthu. Editing by Andre Grenon)