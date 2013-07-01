* U.S. equity markets up 1 pct
* Brent's premium to U.S. crude lowest since January 2011
* Refinery restarts in the U.S. suggest increasing crude
demand
* Turmoil in Egypt could threaten global supply
* Official Chinese PMI still shows manufacturing growth
(Recasts with Brent-WTI spread in first paragraph, updates with
settlement prices)
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, July 1 Oil futures rose on Monday, the
first day of the third quarter, with gains in U.S. crude
outpacing the rest of the oil complex and pushing the U.S.
contract's discount to Brent to a 2-1/2 year low amid a broad
commodities rally.
A bullish U.S. equities market, growth in U.S. manufacturing
and the impact of Canadian pipeline problems on U.S. inventories
helped lift U.S. crude.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R has steadily
narrowed to hit a low Monday of $4.75 per barrel, its lowest
level since early January 2011 and down from its 2013 high of
over $23 hit in February.
The spread move came after BP Plc announced it
completed the commissioning and start-up of a new 250,000
barrel-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit at its 413,000 bpd
Whiting, Indiana, refinery.
The start-up is expected to help draw down crude inventories
at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for U.S. oil futures,
helping to support the contract relative to Brent.
Traders were also watching news that Enbridge Inc
confirmed the restart of its 345,000 bpd Athabasca pipeline in
Alberta, Canada, on Monday. Enbridge shut the line, as well as
the 600,000 bpd Waupisoo pipeline pipeline in late June after a
spill at a nearby pipeline.
Traders and analysts said the shutdown is believed to have
drawn on U.S. inventories in the week through June 28.
Brent crude for August settled up 84 cents at
$103.00 a barrel. U.S. crude settled up $1.43 at $97.99, leaving
the spread at $5.01.
Overall, commodity and equities markets gained after data
showed U.S. manufacturing bounced back in June and construction
spending hit a four-year high. Gold rebounded from
its worst quarterly decline on record, rising 1.5 percent, while
copper jumped 3 percent.
"We would expect stronger demand here [in the United States]
because of bullish manufacturing numbers," said Phil Flynn,
energy analyst with the Price Futures Group in Chicago,
Illinois.
"U.S. demand has probably given West Texas Intermediate
[WTI, a benchmark for U.S. crude] the edge today," Flynn said,
noting he expected the spread between the two benchmarks to
ultimately reverse to its historic norm as the U.S. continues to
ramp up production and find new ways to get it to market.
Encouraging manufacturing data from Europe, a supply
disruption in the North Sea and concerns over political turmoil
in Egypt gave Brent a hand.
A key survey of euro zone manufacturing suggested the bloc's
economy had stabilized and would probably grow this quarter,
raising hopes of a revival in European oil demand.
The more upbeat European survey balanced PMIs from China and
India showing signs of cooling economic growth. China's official
PMI report was better than expected.
(Additional reporting by Christopher Johnson in London,
Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Jim
Marshall)