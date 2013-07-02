* Egypt uprising raises concerns of Mideast supply
disruption
* Libya crude output falls by a 3rd as protests shut
oilfields
* Brent-WTI spread widens from narrowest since January 2011
* Coming up: API weekly oil data; 2030 GMT
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, July 2 Brent crude extended gains to
a second day and edged higher above $103 a barrel on Tuesday due
to concerns about supply disruptions in the Middle East and
Africa.
Oil output in Libya has fallen by a third after protesters
shut several oilfields, while an uprising in Egypt raised fears
that it could destabilise the Middle East and impact its oil
exports.
Brent crude futures for August delivery edged up 8
cents to $103.08 a barrel by 0236 GMT after rising 0.82 percent
the previous day. U.S. crude futures for August inched
down 5 cents to $97.94 per barrel after settling up more than 1
percent on Monday.
"Brent has been caught in a range for a while as
geopolitical risks keep markets up, but there is so much sweet
crude coming out of the United States," said Tony Nunan, a risk
manager at Mitsubishi Corp.
Technical charts based on the Ichimoku Cloud showed Brent
staying in a range of $102.66 to $104 a barrel, he said.
Rising oil and gas production from shale rocks in the United
States reduced the need to import crude at the world's largest
oil consumer and forced sellers to seek markets elsewhere.
This has kept global crude supply at healthy levels this
year despite supply disruptions in the North Sea, the Middle
East and Africa.
In the North Sea, output at Britain's Buzzard oilfield was
building up to the normal rate of 200,000 barrels per day (bpd)
on Monday after maintenance, although exports from Nigeria
remained at a four-year low.
The outlook for crude exports from South Sudan remained
murky as a meeting of top officials from Juba and Khartoum
failed to resolve a conflict.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R widened slightly
to about $5 a barrel after hitting a low of $4.75 on Monday, the
narrowest since January 2011, as severe flooding disrupted
Canadian oil supply to the United States.
Canada resumed on Monday operation at a part of a major
pipeline in Alberta as the weather improved.
The spread could widen again as it may have narrowed too
quickly, Mitsubishi's Nunan said. Some analysts had expected a
$6 a barrel spread by the end of this year.
Crude demand will also rise in the United States as BP Plc
starts up a new crude distillation unit at its 413,000
bpd Whiting, Indiana, refinery.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)