* Egypt army topples president, announces transition
* US crude stocks post biggest summertime drop in 13 years
-EIA
* Coming Up: U.S. June non-farm payrolls on Friday
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, July 4 Brent crude slipped from a
two-week high on Thursday as the threat of a disruption in
supplies from the Middle East eased after Egypt's armed forces
toppled the country's president to force a resolution to a
political crisis there.
Egypt has been facing mass demonstrations since June 30 by
opposition calling for the resignation of Islamist President
Mohamed Mursi and his supporters. But the Suez Canal, a key
waterway for oil shipments and vital to Egypt's struggling
economy, has been unaffected by the uprising.
"There is no sign of supply disruption," said Tetsu Emori, a
commodities fund manager at Astmax Investments in Tokyo. "People
are thinking about the potential impact on oil supply in the
Middle East if there is turmoil in other countries."
Brent crude fell 38 cents to $105.38 a barrel by 0351
GMT, after settling at its highest since June 19 on Wednesday.
U.S. crude edged up 4 cents to $101.28, but was off a
14-month peak of $102.18 hit in the prior session.
"We should see prices retreat," said Jonathan Barratt, chief
executive of Sydney-based commodity research firm Barratt's
Bulletin. There can be more downward pressure on Brent than West
Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude as receding worries about Middle
East oil supply disruption could narrow the price gap between
the two benchmarks, he added.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R hit its narrowest
since December 2010 on Wednesday.
WTI crude received a boost after U.S. weekly inventory data
showed that stockpiles fell by more than 10 million barrels, the
biggest drop for this time of year in nearly 13 years.
Gasoline and distillates stockpiles also fell against
forecasts for increases.
Traders are awaiting the non-farm payroll data from the
United States on Friday for affirmation that recovery at the
world's largest economy is on track.
The data could also provide some indication on when the U.S.
Federal Reserve could start rolling back its bond-buying
programme and tighten global liquidity.
Oil trading on the CME Group's New York Mercantile
Exchange is closed on Thursday in observance of the U.S.
Independence Day holiday and electronic trading resumes at 6
p.m. for Friday July 5.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)