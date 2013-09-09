* Obama faces uphill battle in Congress against Syria strike

* China crude imports hit 6-month low in August

* Chinese exports rose more than expected in Aug

By Osamu Tsukimori

TOKYO, Sept 9 Brent crude futures eased in early Asian trade on Monday as investors took profits following gains of 1 percent in the last two sessions on the back of uncertainty over a possible U.S. military strike against Syria.

Brent rose 1.9 percent last week on worries a strike by Western forces against Syria would rattle the Middle East and disrupt oil exports at a time when markets are already coping with a loss of supplies from Libya.

Concerns have eased somewhat as U.S. President Barack Obama faced an uphill fight in Congress for his case for military action in Syria, where several prominent lawmakers said they had not been persuaded to approve strikes against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces.

London Brent crude for October delivery was down 24 cents at $115.88 a barrel by 0039 GMT, after settling up 86 cents on Friday. The contract touched $116.56 on Friday, the highest since Aug. 29.

NYMEX crude for October delivery was down 26 cents at $110.27 a barrel. It settled up $2.16 at $110.53 on Friday, its highest close since May 3, 2011.

The United States left the door open on Sunday to seeking a United Nations Security Council resolution that could endorse punishing Syria for a chemical weapons attack last month and indicated Arab countries were seeking a tough response.

"I think this is a pullback from last week's surge, but the overall sentiment is for the upside as supplies in Europe are tight amid declines is Libyan crude supplies," said Kaname Gokon, deputy general manager at Tokyo-based Okato Shoji Co in Tokyo.

"There will be twists and turns in the U.S. seeking military action but the impact to oil markets is likely to be limited."

The market also came under pressure from a fall in Chinese commodities imports last month.

Crude oil imports from China, the world's largest buyer after the United States, hit a six-month low of 21.43 million tonnes in August, and were down 17.9 percent from July, due in part to overhauls at several major refineries.

China's broad exports rose more than expected in August, boosted by improving demand for the country's goods in major markets and adding to evidence that the world's second-largest economy may have avoided a sharp slowdown.

Poor weather conditions halted sea traffic at all of Kuwait's ports on Sunday, state news agency KUNA reported citing the maritime authority. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)