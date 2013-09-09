* Obama faces uphill battle in Congress against Syria strike
* China crude imports hit 6-month low in August
* Chinese exports rose more than expected in Aug
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, Sept 9 Brent crude futures eased in early
Asian trade on Monday as investors took profits following gains
of 1 percent in the last two sessions on the back of uncertainty
over a possible U.S. military strike against Syria.
Brent rose 1.9 percent last week on worries a strike by
Western forces against Syria would rattle the Middle East and
disrupt oil exports at a time when markets are already coping
with a loss of supplies from Libya.
Concerns have eased somewhat as U.S. President Barack Obama
faced an uphill fight in Congress for his case for military
action in Syria, where several prominent lawmakers said they had
not been persuaded to approve strikes against Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad's forces.
London Brent crude for October delivery was down 24
cents at $115.88 a barrel by 0039 GMT, after settling up 86
cents on Friday. The contract touched $116.56 on Friday, the
highest since Aug. 29.
NYMEX crude for October delivery was down 26 cents at
$110.27 a barrel. It settled up $2.16 at $110.53 on Friday, its
highest close since May 3, 2011.
The United States left the door open on Sunday to seeking a
United Nations Security Council resolution that could endorse
punishing Syria for a chemical weapons attack last month and
indicated Arab countries were seeking a tough response.
"I think this is a pullback from last week's surge, but the
overall sentiment is for the upside as supplies in Europe are
tight amid declines is Libyan crude supplies," said Kaname
Gokon, deputy general manager at Tokyo-based Okato Shoji Co in
Tokyo.
"There will be twists and turns in the U.S. seeking military
action but the impact to oil markets is likely to be limited."
The market also came under pressure from a fall in Chinese
commodities imports last month.
Crude oil imports from China, the world's largest buyer
after the United States, hit a six-month low of 21.43 million
tonnes in August, and were down 17.9 percent from July, due in
part to overhauls at several major refineries.
China's broad exports rose more than expected in August,
boosted by improving demand for the country's goods in major
markets and adding to evidence that the world's second-largest
economy may have avoided a sharp slowdown.
Poor weather conditions halted sea traffic at all of
Kuwait's ports on Sunday, state news agency KUNA reported citing
the maritime authority.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)