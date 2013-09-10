* Russia offers to help put Syria chemical weapons under
international control
* Brent adds to Monday's 2-pct loss, WTI falls more than a
dollar
* Coming up: China industrial output at 0530 GMT
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Sept 10 Brent crude oil futures
dropped to a one-week low below $113 a barrel on Tuesday as
supply fears abated after Russia offered to help put Syria's
chemical weapons under international control, calming fears of
an imminent strike against the country.
Brent climbed to six-month peaks above $117 late last month
on worries that a possible U.S.-led military strike against
Syria may disrupt oil supplies from the Middle East.
"We're seeing a bit of the premium being erased from oil
prices," said Ben Le Brun, market analyst at OptionsXpress in
Sydney.
"It's still possible the U.S. could put a military attack on
Syria but the chances of that don't appear to be as strong as
they were a week ago."
Brent oil for October delivery was down 74 cents at
$112.98 per barrel by 0231 GMT, after touching a session low of
$112.75, its weakest since Sept. 2.
The crude benchmark fell 2.1 percent on Monday, its steepest
single-day decline since June 20.
U.S. crude, also for delivery next month, fell as low
as $108.21 a barrel, before cutting its losses to $108.71, down
81 cents. West Texas Intermediate oil hit a more than two-year
high of $112.24 in late August.
U.S. President Barack Obama said he saw a possible
breakthrough in the crisis with Syria after Russia proposed that
its ally Damascus hand over its chemical weapons for
destruction, which could avert planned U.S. military strikes.
But U.S. officials and experts warned that any deal with
Syria to hand over its chemical weapons in the middle of a
chaotic civil war would be difficult for inspectors to enforce
and destroying them would likely take years.
Still, a non-violent way to resolve the crisis would be the
logical option, analysts say, because oil prices would spike
sharply if the conflict spreads to oil-producing nations in the
Middle East such as Iran and Iraq.
"If we remove the Syrian tensions, we'd probably see a Brent
price under $110 a barrel, maybe even lower," said Le Brun.
Obama is slated to address the American people on Tuesday
night and is due to speak to lawmakers during the day.
The drop in oil prices came despite a recent spate of
encouraging economic data out of China that suggested it can
avoid a sharp slowdown, brightening the outlook for demand from
the world's No. 2 oil consumer.
China's exports rose more than forecast in August and
inflation remained tame, according to government data released
over the past two days. More Chinese data is due at 0530 GMT,
including industrial output and retail sales numbers, also for
last month.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)