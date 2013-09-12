* Investors wait to see if diplomacy will avert U.S. attack
* U.S. financial policy also in focus
* Saudi oil min says ready to meet global oil demand
By Yuka Obayashi
TOKYO, Sept 12 Brent crude futures held steady
above $111 a barrel on Thursday as investors waited to see
whether diplomatic efforts to eliminate Syria's chemical weapons
avert the threat of U.S. military action that could lead to
disruption of oil supplies.
Diplomatic efforts to place Syria's chemical weapons under
international control intensified on Wednesday while U.N. rights
investigators detailed what they called war crimes carried out
largely by Syrian government forces in the civil war.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov are to meet later on Thursday in Geneva
to talk about Syria's chemical weapons arsenal.
"Traders are reluctant to change their positions as the
outlook for Syria's problem remain uncertain," said Koichi
Murakami, analyst at Daiichi Commodities Co Ltd. "Everyone is
closely watching how Syria's situation will develop."
Brent crude for October was trading up 5 cents at
$111.55 a barrel by 0348 GMT, after gaining 25 cents on
Wednesday. Brent hit a six-month high of $117.34 a barrel on
Aug. 28, largely on the tensions over Syria.
U.S. crude was 3 cents higher at $107.59.
"Another focus in the market are the U.S. financial policies
to be unveiled next week," Murakami said.
Expectations are growing that the Federal Reserve will
decide next week to begin tapering its monetary stimulus,
although last Friday's disappointing U.S. jobs data has
convinced many economists that any reduction might be smaller
than some had believed.
Still, any cut in the Fed's bond-buying programme would
likely boost the dollar and pressure oil and other commodities
priced in the greenback.
On Thursday, Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said in Seoul
that the global oil market is well balanced and that top
exporter Saudi Arabia is ready to supply whatever volume of
crude is needed to meet demand.
At the same industry event in Seoul, the United Arab
Emirates Energy Minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui said
global oil demand could see downside risks while economic growth
in emerging markets and Europe slows and the United States
imports less oil.
U.S. CRUDE STOCKS FALL
Crude stocks dipped by 219,000 barrels last week, data from
the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday,
a much smaller decline than the decrease of 1.5 million barrels
analysts had expected.
Gasoline stocks rose unexpectedly, indicating that demand
supported by the summer driving season had ended.
U.S. gasoline futures settled at $2.71 a gallon on
Wednesday, its lowest closing price since mid-January.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue)