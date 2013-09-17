* Brent fell 2.4 pct on Monday, sharpest drop in almost 3
months
* U.S. crude hits two-week low
* Fed tapering seen likely, may hurt oil prices further
* Coming up: Germany's ZEW economic sentiment at 0900 GMT
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Sept 17 Brent crude oil futures edged
lower on Tuesday, adding to steep losses in the prior session,
after a diplomatic resolution to the Syrian crisis calmed
worries that crude supply from the Middle East would be at risk.
The more modest drop suggests tensions have not completely
faded after the United States, Britain and France warned Syria's
President Bashar al-Assad that there would be consequences if he
failed to hand over the country's chemical weapons.
"The risk premium is coming out of oil markets because the
Syrian tension seems to be dying down," Ben Le Brun, market
analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney.
"But they're still simmering beneath the surface so there
would still have to be some risk premium built into the price."
Brent crude for delivery in November was down 47
cents at $109.60 a barrel by 0241 GMT, after touching a near
one-month low of $108.73 in the previous session.
The oil benchmark slid 2.4 percent on Monday, its steepest
single-day decline since June 20 after the U.S. agreed to call
off military action against Syria in a deal with Russia to
remove Damascus's chemical weapons.
U.S. crude for October delivery fell 79 cents to
$105.80 a barrel, after hitting a session low of $105.72, its
weakest since Sept. 3.
Brent has lost more than 6 percent since hitting a six-month
top of $117.34 in late August when a U.S. military strike
against Syria appeared imminent.
West Texas Intermediate oil has dropped almost 6 percent
since rising above $112 on Aug. 28, its highest in more than two
years.
Brent could ease further towards $105 and WTI may fall
towards $100, said Le Brun, who sees the downward pressure for
oil from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, as investors
brace for the a wind-back in U.S. economic stimulus.
The Fed begins its two-day meeting later on Tuesday and is
expected to cut its monthly $85-billion bond purchases by at
least $10 billion as it begins to close the era of cheap money
that has boosted the flow of funds into commodities.
Reducing the stimulus is likely to fuel a rally in the U.S.
dollar which could dent appeal of dollar-based commodities such
as oil.
"If our assessment is correct, the dollar could strengthen
in the wake of the tapering announcement, followed by more
selling in commodities, although the impact of this down move
will likely be short-lived since much of the decline may have
already taken place," INTL FCStone analyst Ed Meir said in a
note.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)