By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Brent crude rose toward $111
a barrel on Thursday, extending gains for a second day after the
United States kept its monetary stimulus programme intact,
boosting global equities and commodity prices.
Brent and U.S. oil gained the most in three weeks in the
previous session as the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to delay
the wind down of its massive monetary stimulus took investors by
surprise, weakening the dollar and boosting demand for risky
assets. Dollar-denominated commodities becomes more attractive
to holders of other currencies when the greenback weakens.
Brent crude for November delivery added 28 cents to
$110.88 a barrel by 0238 GMT while U.S. crude was at
$108.59, up 52 cents.
Asian equities and currencies jumped while the U.S. dollar
languished at a seven-month low against a basket of major
currencies in Asia after the Fed's announcement.
"It translates to a weaker dollar and higher prices for all
risk assets as we continue to have money liquidity in
oversupply," Tony Nunan, a risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp.
"This is going to be the story for the rest of the year."
The Fed's decision is also expected to alleviate oil import
cost pressures faced by emerging markets as their currencies
rebound and this could boost their oil demand, Barclays analyst
Miswin Mahesh said in a note.
"News of the Fed refraining from tapering comes at the same
time as relatively low spare capacity and relatively low crude
and product stocks," he said. "These factors are expected to
remain prevalent in the next year, reinforcing our price view of
a $110 per barrel average for Brent in 2014."
Crude inventories in the United States fell last week to the
lowest level since March 2012 after data from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed a larger-than-expected drop of
more than 4 million barrels.
In the Middle East, geopolitical tensions continued to
underpin oil prices although fears of a U.S.-led military strike
on Syria eased as Western powers met for a second day of talks
on a Western-drafted resolution on eradicating Syria's chemical
arsenal.
OPEC producer Libya's crude production has recovered to
nearly 40 percent of its pre-war capacity with exports set to
rise as major western fields ramped up output after protesters
agreed to reopen them.
Output has risen to 620,000 barrels per day (bpd), compared
with its pre-war capacity of 1.6 million bpd, two state National
Oil Corp (NOC) officials said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)