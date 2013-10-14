(Fixes syntax in first paragraph, no other changes)
* China's crude imports hit record high
* Investors eye Iran nuclear talks
* Coming up: Chinese GDP data on Friday
* EIA will not publish U.S. oil inventory data this week
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, Oct 14 U.S. oil prices were higher on
Monday as traders covered short positions in the event that U.S.
politicians reach a deal to fund the government after being
unable to come to terms on such funding in the last two weeks,
traders said.
The U.S. Senate leader said he hopes to have a fiscal plan
ready to show President Obama at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) on Monday
after weekend talks showed some signs of progress.
"We're trading back and forth on the changing perceptions of
what is happening in D.C. at this point," said Gene McGillian,
oil analyst with Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut. "You
saw some short covering on the latest news that the Senate will
have a plan. Nobody wants to be exposed if something should
change."
Brent crude futures were trading 44 cents lower at
$110.84 a barrel at 12:49 p.m. EDT (1649 GMT), after trading as
low as $109.87. U.S. oil was trading 39 cents higher at
$102.41 a barrel, after trading down to $101.06.
The budget fight that led to a partial shutdown of the
government was expected to damage the global economy and dent
oil demand in the United States, the world's largest oil
consumer. International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde
warned of "massive disruption" to the global economy if the U.S.
debt ceiling, which will be reached on Thursday, was not lifted.
"Not only is the U.S. standoff doing harm to the U.S.
economy but the knock on effect is it will do harm to the global
economy," said Stephen Schork, editor of the Schork Report in
Villanova, Pennsylvania.
The spread between global benchmark Brent and U.S. oil
benchmark West Texas Intermediate has widened in the past two
weeks as the U.S. budget crisis has weighed more heavily on its
domestic contract than on Brent. Brent's premium over West Texas
Intermediate CL-LCO1=R was last trading at $8.48 per barrel,
after widening to its most since early June in the previous
session at $10.01.
Brent oil prices were also lower as geopolitical tensions
with Iran are expected to ease. Talks about Iran's nuclear
program are due to start in Geneva on Tuesday and will be the
first since the election of President Hassan Rouhani, who has
tried to improve ties with the West to pave the way for an end
to sanctions, which have cut Iraian oil exports by more than one
million barrels per day.
Ten U.S. senators said they were open to suspending the
implementation of new sanctions on Iran but only if Tehran takes
significant steps to slow its nuclear program.
As well, an unexpected decline in Chinese exports in
September also weighed on Brent. Exports fell an annual 0.3
percent in September versus market forecasts for a rise of 6
percent, reflecting weak global demand and going against a
recent slew of data that pointed to a stabilising Chinese
economy.
China is the world's second largest oil consumer.
Nevertheless, data over the weekend showed China's crude oil
imports rebounded in September to a record high of 6.25 million
bpd, up 28 percent on the year and topping the previous record
of 6.15 million bpd in July.
Chinese GDP data will be released on Friday.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration will not publish
its weekly oil inventory data this week for the first time since
1979 due to a lack of government funding.
(Additional reporting by Lin Noueihed and Jacob
Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by William Hardy and Bob Burgdorfer)