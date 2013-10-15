* Washington lawmakers close in on debt deal
* U.S. ready to offer Iran rapid relief from sanctions
* UK's Grangemouth refinery halts work ahead of strike
* Coming up: Iran nuclear talks to begin later Tuesday
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, Oct 15 Brent oil extended overnight
losses to edge below $111 per barrel on Tuesday, ahead of talks
over Iran's nuclear programme and as lawmakers in Washington
closed in on a deal to avoid a debt default.
U.S. senators said Monday a month-long battle over
government spending showed signs of giving way to a deal that
would reopen federal agencies and push back a possible default
for several months, though many hurdles remained as a Thursday
deadline drew near.
"Even though it looks like a deal could be finalised before
the deadline, nothing has been decided yet. And with such
uncertainty, it is not easy for oil traders or hedging managers
to take one-sided positions," said Ken Hasegawa, commodity sales
manager at Newedge in Tokyo. "All we can do is wait."
Brent crude futures were trading 5 cents lower at
$110.99 a barrel at 0246 GMT, after settling down in two
previous sessions.
U.S. oil was down 14 cents at $102.27 a barrel, after
closing 39 cents higher.
IRAN SANCTIONS
Adding pressure to oil prices, the United States on Monday
held out the prospect of quick relief from sanctions for Iran if
Tehran moves swiftly to allay concerns about its nuclear
programme.
Still, any deal to end sanctions would be complex and take
time, both countries said ahead of a two-day meeting due to
start in Geneva later on Tuesday.
The talks will be the first since the election of President
Hassan Rouhani, who has tried to improve ties with the West to
pave the way for an end to sanctions, which have cut Iranian oil
exports by more than 1 million barrels per day.
Elsewhere, the UK's Grangemouth refinery began halting work
on Monday ahead of a 48-hour strike in a development similar to
a 2008 strike that interrupted flows of crude through the
Forties Pipeline System and shut in production at 70 North Sea
fields, pushing up Brent oil prices.
Oil investors will do without U.S. oil inventory data this
week for the first time since 1979, as the Energy Information
Administration will not publish its weekly report scheduled for
Wednesday due to a lack of government funding.
U.S. commercial crude oil inventories were forecast to have
increased 2.3 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 11, a
preliminary Reuters poll of analysts showed on Monday.
Industry group American Petroleum Institute will release its
weekly inventory report on Wednesday.
Algeria's energy minister said on Tuesday current oil prices
were "reasonable" and that it was too soon to predict whether
OPEC might change its output target at its meeting in December.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which
pumps more than a third of the world's oil, meets on Dec. 4 in
Vienna to decide whether to adjust its output target.
While oil prices traded lower on Tuesday, Asian shares rose
to their highest in nearly five months on hopes of a U.S. budget
deal.
"I don't think the oil market will react much (to a deal),
but an agreement will prevent a sharp fall in oil," said
Hasegawa at Newedge.
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Joseph
Radford)