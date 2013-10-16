* U.S. Senate close to deal on debt limit, reopening gov't
-aide
* Big powers, Iran seek progress at "nitty-gritty" nuclear
talks
* Brent crude to drop to $108.03 - technicals
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Oct 16 Brent futures edged above $110
a barrel on Wednesday as the U.S. Senate inched towards a deal
to raise the nation's borrowing authority and provide temporary
government funding, easing concerns about weaker demand for oil.
Lawmakers said a deal to extend the government's borrowing
authority to until Feb. 7 was close, helping the world's biggest
economy tide over the immediate crisis.
But without a long-term solution the same issues will again
start grabbing headlines a few months later.
"There's no doubt there will be a deal, but that's just
kicking the can down the road a bit," said Ben Le Brun, a market
analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney. "This issue is still a
concern for markets as it will start playing out again in a few
months time."
Brent crude gained 6 cents to $110.02 a barrel by
0436 GMT, after ending $1.14 lower in the previous session. U.S.
oil fell 3 cents to $101.18, after settling down $1.20.
If Congress fails to reach a deal by Thursday, checks would
likely go out on time for a short while for everyone from
bondholders to workers who are owed unemployment benefits. But
analysts warn that a default on government obligations could
quickly follow, potentially causing the U.S. financial sector to
freeze up and threatening the global economy.
Fitch Ratings has already warned it could cut the sovereign
credit rating of the United States from AAA.
Oil prices will stay around the current range until an
announcement on a debt deal, Le Brun said.
After that, oil and other markets could be very volatile for
the next few weeks because of a huge backlog of data such as
employment numbers that have been held up because of the
shutdown of the U.S. government.
Oil investors are also awaiting the outcome of a meeting
between world powers and Iran over Tehran's disputed nuclear
programme.
The West wants Tehran to back up its newly conciliatory
language with concrete actions by scaling back its nuclear
programme and allaying their suspicions it is seeking the
capability to make atomic bombs.
Brent is expected to fall to $108.03 per barrel, as it may
revisit the Oct. 1 low of $106.81 over the next few trading
sessions, while a bearish target at $98.15 has been established
for U.S. oil, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Richard Pullin)