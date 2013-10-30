* Fears decline about extent of Libyan oil export disruption
* Higher-than-expected American crude build weighs on U.S.
futures
* Investors await outcome of Fed policy meet for trading
clues
TOKYO, Oct 30 Brent crude edged down below $109
in early Wednesday trade as fears waned about the extent of
disruptions to petroleum exports from OPEC member Libya, while a
higher-than-expected weekly stock build weighed on market
sentiment for U.S. oil futures.
Traders were also looking ahead to comments from the U.S.
Federal Reserve's two-day policy-making meeting later in the
day, but any impact on oil prices may be muted with the U.S.
central bank widely expected to maintain its massive economic
stimulus programme.
London Brent crude for December delivery was down 30
cents at $108.71 a barrel at 0235 GMT, after settling down 60
cents on Tuesday. U.S. crude for December delivery was 57
cents lower.
A mixed bag of U.S. economic data over the last few days has
reinforced expectations the central bank will not taper its $85
billion of monthly asset purchases until March at the earliest.
"If the FOC acts as expected and there is no change in their
position, it will likely support oil prices, but not cause them
to be pushed up significantly," said Tetsu Emori, a commodities
fund manager at Astmax Investments.
Libya's crude oil exports have slumped to around 90,000
barrels per day, less than 10 percent of capacity, as protests
have halted operations at ports and fields, but Libya's prime
minister said on Monday exports from the eastern port of Hariga
with a capacity of 110,000 bpd would resume after one
week.
Weighing on U.S. futures, U.S. crude inventories rose by 5.9
million barrels in the week to Oct. 25, compared with analysts'
expectations for an increase of 2.2 million barrels, statistics
from the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its
own oil inventories statistics later on Wednesday.
"If we don't have any changes to (the uncertainty in) Libya
or the tapering, I think just seasonally as we go into winter,
runs will ramp up steeply in the United States, and these crude
builds we're seeing now will start to draw down." said Tony
Nunan, a risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp.
"So we could possibly see WTI go back up over $100 and Brent
stay supported at $108," Nunan added.
Investors will also keep an eye on a series of technical and
diplomatic meetings on Iran's nuclear programme that could pave
the way for an easing of sanctions on Iranian crude exports.
But any increase in exports from the Islamic state looks to
take some time, as the U.S. Senate is debating fresh sanctions
aimed at slashing Iran's oil sales in half within a year of the
plan being signed into law, an influential senator said.
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)