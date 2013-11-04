* Brent prices firm after heavy losses in previous session
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, Nov 4 Brent crude futures rose on
Monday, recovering after falling to a four-month low on
weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data, as traders bought back
short positions to take profits on the early drop.
New orders of non-military capital goods other than
aircraft, an indicator of business spending plans, fell 1.3
percent in September, the Commerce Department said.
Brent futures for delivery next month briefly fell below the
January contract LCOc1-LCOc2, switching to contango for the
first time since June, excluding contract expiry days.
A contango forward market can indicate ample
supplies and is considered more bearish than the more-common
backwardation structure.
"We just drilled the market, so a bit of a short-covering
rally is in place here," said Bob Yawger, senior director of
energy futures at Mizuho Securities in New York.
"It's been a big pullback, so I think a couple of days of
consolidation are in order here."
Brent for December rose 32 cents to settle at
$106.23 per barrel after hitting a four-month low of $105.13 a
barrel earlier in the session. Brent dropped $3 on Friday.
U.S. crude for December gained 1 cent to settle at
$94.62 a barrel after posting its own four-month low of $94.06
earlier in the session.
Brent's premium over U.S. crude widened t0 $11.61 from
$11.30 at Friday's close.
Traders and analysts said they were expecting a sixth
straight build in U.S. crude stockpiles to be announced this
week. The front-month U.S. crude contract, which has been in
contango for over two weeks, found some technical support on
Monday.
Stephen Schork, editor of the Schork Report in Villanova,
Pennsylvania, said the market was at a "critical juncture" right
now, having taken out a key technical support level of $94.76
for U.S. crude in the most recent session.
"That tends to be a popular support level, and we really
seem to be fluctuating right around that number right now."
Commerzbank slashed its 2014 price forecast for Brent by $9
to $106 a barrel, saying the global oil market should remain
amply supplied next year.
Bearish sentiment was also reflected by a report from the
Intercontinental Exchange that hedge funds and other large
speculators had reduced their bets on rising Brent prices for
the eighth time in nine weeks in the seven days to Oct. 29.
Fund bets on rising Brent prices have almost halved to
119,451 net long positions, the equivalent on paper of almost
120 million barrels of oil, since hitting a peak of 231,962 net
long positions in late August, when Brent was close to $117.
LIBYAN TENSIONS SUPPORT
Tensions in major-exporter Libya provided support for oil as
leaders of an autonomy movement in the country's oil-rich east
unilaterally declared a regional government on Sunday.
Strikes at ports and oilfields have slashed crude production
to about 10 percent of Libya's capacity of 1.25 million barrels
per day.
"The inability to follow through and go lower today
highlights that the market is turning on developments in Libya,"
said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.
U.S. oil has been pressured by inventory data from the
Energy Information Administration pointing to healthy stocks at
the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for the U.S. futures
contract.
