* Heavy gunfire heard in Libya's capital Tripoli
* Brent to test resistance at $107.05 -technicals
* Coming Up: ICSC weekly chain store sales; 1500 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Nov 5 Brent futures on Tuesday traded
near a four-month low touched overnight, but worries over a
prolonged outage from oil exporter Libya helped the benchmark
hold above $106 a barrel.
Heavy shooting erupted early on Tuesday in the Libyan
capital, Tripoli, the latest surge in unrest in the OPEC
producer that highlights the government's inability to control
militia groups.
Brent crude edged 9 cents higher to $106.32 a barrel
at 0342 GMT, after hitting a four-month low of $105.13
overnight. U.S. oil gained 10 cents to $94.72, also
having slumped to a four-month low in the earlier session.
"Oil is looking for a bottom, and the downside we are seeing
now is quite temporary," said Tetsu Emori, a commodities fund
manager at Astmax Investments. "The outage in Libya is keeping
the demand-supply balance quite tight as we head into the peak
heating oil demand season."
Emori expects oil to trade in a tight range ahead of key
data from the United States, including GDP and employment later
this week, which will give investors a clearer view of the
demand outlook for the world's biggest oil consumer.
Investors are also waiting for these U.S. numbers to gauge
when the Federal Reserve may start to roll back its monetary
stimulus. A cutback would reduce the supply of dollars, boosting
the currency and making dollar-denominated assets such as oil
more expensive for holders of other currencies.
Comments by top Fed officials overnight showed that a
cut-back in the stimulus was not imminent.
LIBYA
Recent protests and strikes at ports and oilfields have
already knocked Libyan crude production down to some 10 percent
of its capacity of 1.25 million barrels a day.
The gunfire in Tripoli comes after leaders of an autonomy
movement in the country's oil-rich east unilaterally declared a
regional government on Sunday.
The attacks are a blow to efforts by the government to
reopen eastern oil ports and fields blocked since summer by
militias and tribes demanding a greater share of power and oil
wealth.
"Libya is not a very big exporter, but it is not very small,
either," Emori said. "It is a factor that is supporting prices."
Oil was also under pressure from expectations that crude
stockpiles in the United States have risen.
A Reuters survey of six analysts taken ahead of weekly
inventory reports from industry group the American Petroleum
Institute (API) and the U.S. Energy Information Administration
(EIA) forecast that crude stocks would increase by an average of
1.8 million barrels.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Alan Raybould)