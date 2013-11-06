* U.S. crude oil stocks rise for seventh straight week -API
* Militias fight gun battles in Libyan capital Tripoli
* Iran negotiator says outline nuclear deal possible this
week
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Nov 6 Brent futures rose towards $106
a barrel on Wednesday after investors in Asia latched on to a
fall in U.S. oil product inventories, which revived hopes of an
improvement in U.S. demand and helped crude recover from a steep
fall overnight.
The benchmark also drew support from worries that a
prolonged outage in Libya could tighten an already delicate
global supply-demand balance at a time of peak winter season
demand for heating fuels.
Brent crude gained 62 cents to $105.95 a barrel by
0321 GMT, after settling 90 cents lower at a four-month low.
U.S. oil rose 51 cents to $93.88, after ending $1.25 down
to the lowest in five months.
"We saw big declines in prices overnight. That and data
showing a fall in U.S. gasoline and distillate stocks is
encouraging people to come and buy back some positions," said
Ken Hasegawa, a commodity sales manager at Newedge Japan.
"Overall, trading will remain in a tight range till some of
the key economic numbers are out from the United States later
this week."
Brent could swing between a low of about $103 a barrel and a
high of $109 in the next two weeks, with the U.S. benchmark
trading in a range of $92 to $99 a barrel, Hasegawa said.
Data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute
(API) showed that gasoline stocks fell 4.3 million barrels, far
below analysts' expectations of a 338,000-barrel draw.
Distillate fuel stockpiles, which include diesel and heating
oil, fell by 2.73 million barrels compared with expectations of
a 1.3 million-barrel drop.
But overall crude inventories rose by 871,000 barrels in the
week to Nov. 1 to 382 million barrels, the seventh straight
weekly increase.
Investors are now waiting for stockpile data from the U.S.
Energy Information Administration (EIA) for clarity on demand.
LIBYA
The turmoil in Libya continued to worry oil investors.
Libyan militia fighters on the government payroll fought
each other with rifles, grenades and anti-aircraft weapons on
the streets of Tripoli in the worst clashes in the capital in
weeks, highlighting the government's inability to secure oil
fields and ports.
Strikes and armed protests by militias demanding payments or
political rights have shut much of the OPEC member's oil output
for months.
Yet a technical indicator closely watched by oil traders
fell to its lowest in more than a year on Tuesday, suggesting to
some that oil may get a reprieve from a long decline.
The relative strength of crude, or RSI-14, on the U.S.
December contract fell to 26, its lowest since June 2012.
Technical analysts generally regard a level of 30 as a sign a
commodity has been oversold and is ready for a rise, while an
RSI of 70 indicates it may be too high and set to fall.
Continued progress in talks between Iran and the West over
Tehran's nuclear programme is taking some of the risk premium
away from the market, weighing on prices.
Iran's top negotiator said that a framework deal on its
nuclear programme was possible as early as this week.
Iran resumes negotiations in Geneva on Thursday with six
world powers to try to end a stand-off over its programme, which
the West suspects may be aimed at developing nuclear weapons,
despite Iran's denials.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Alan Raybould)