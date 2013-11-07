* West seeks first-step deal with Iran in Geneva talks
* ECB cuts rates to new low
* U.S. dollar strengthens
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, Nov 7 Brent crude oil futures slid
nearly two percent on Thursday, posting a third straight day of
losses, as a strong dollar and progress in talks between Iran
and the West over Tehran's disputed nuclear program pressured
prices.
A move by the European Central Bank to cut interest rates to
a record low boosted the dollar, making dollar-denominated crude
more expensive for buyers outside the United States.
Positive U.S. economic data also supported the dollar against
the euro and yen.
Iran and six world powers are making progress in talks aimed
at ending a decade-long nuclear stand-off between Tehran and the
West, but the discussions are "tough," Iran's foreign minister
said on Thursday. Sanctions against Iran have kept some one
million barrels of oil off the market and have slashed Iran's
oil revenues by 60 percent.
"Brent is overvalued and any news or development that comes
out that could be interpreted as bearish is going to chip away
at prices," said Sarah Emerson, managing director of Energy
Security Analysis Inc in Wakefield, Massachusetts.
Apart from recent supply outages in Libya, the "price of
Brent appears to be stronger than the fundamentals warrant,"
Emerson added.
Brent lost $1.78, or 1.7 percent, to settle at
$103.46 a barrel, losing $2 at one point to trade as low as
$103.24, its lowest mark since July 2. The contract has fallen
by more than two percent this week and is on track for its
fourth straight weekly decline.
Excess physical supply is now manifesting in the futures
market, with the December Brent contract trading at a discount
to the January contract.
U.S. oil ended 60 cents lower at $94.20 a barrel
after posting its biggest one-day percent gain in more than one
month in the previous session when data showed a
larger-than-expected draw from gasoline stocks.
The contract has posted losses in all but two out of the
last eight sessions as high supplies and production have weighed
down prices.
Brent's premium over WTI CL-LCO1=R narrowed by as much as
$1.56 to $8.88 per barrel during the session, its lowest since
Oct. 25. It settled at $9.26.
In the United States, traders are waiting for refineries to
emerge from seasonal maintenance by mid-month expected to boost
demand for crude oil. Oil supplies rose for the seventh
consecutive week last week, although oil demand in the world's
top oil consumer was at its highest for this time of year since
2010, according to weekly government data.
Oil investors are also looking ahead to U.S. nonfarm payroll
data to be released on Friday to gauge when the Federal Reserve
might begin winding down its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying
program, largely seen as supporting commodity prices.
