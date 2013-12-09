* Upbeat U.S. jobs data add to concerns of Fed easing
monetary policy
* Robust China trade data a promising sign for global growth
* China's crude oil imports up in Nov
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, Dec 9 Brent crude oil futures held
near $112 a barrel on Monday, underpinned by upbeat economic
data from the United States and China, the world's first and
second largest oil consumers.
The prospect that a strengthening U.S. economy could
persuade the Federal Reserve to begin bringing the curtain down
on its easy money policies dampened sentiment, however, as there
will be less money available to invest in commodity markets.
Brent crude oil futures edged higher by 11 cents to
$111.72 a barrel by 0430 GMT, after rising more than $1 in the
previous session.
U.S. crude oil futures gained 18 cents to $97.83,
after ending on Friday with its largest weekly percentage gain
since July 5.
"The U.S. and China are two big growth engines of the world
economy, so any improvements in terms of their economies is
going to reflect well in future crude oil demand," said Ben Le
Brun, a market analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney.
"But offsetting that is the potential for early tapering
coming out of the U.S. economy. If they spring a surprise in the
markets in December, then I think that will be a negative for
oil prices overall because there's not as much money finding its
way into the commodity market overall, and in turn to risk
assests."
U.S. data released on Friday showed the jobless rate fell
last month to its lowest since November 2008, fuelling
speculation that the Fed might act when it holds its next policy
meeting on Dec. 17-18.
And China released trade figures on Sunday that showed
exports well above forecasts in November, rising 12.7 percent
from a year earlier, while imports up 5.3 percent added to
recent signs that economic growth is stabilising.
Crude imports by China, the world's second largest
consumer, reached 23.56 million tonnes in November, or 5.73
million barrels per day (bpd), up 19.1 percent from the previous
month on a daily basis.
China is due to release its industrial output data on
Tuesday.
The focus on the Fed's upcoming meeting is expected to
dominate sentiment for the days ahead.
"The market is probably prepared to sit back and wait in
view of the fact that there's been a pretty significant rally
over recent days that tilts the balance against more aggressive
buying as we are already well off the lows," said Ric Spooner,
chief market analyst at CMC Markets.
A decline in U.S. crude inventories after a 10-week increase
had buoyed prices along with Friday's jobs data.
Oil prices were also supported after Transcanada Corp said
the Keystone pipeline would be in service by next month to
deliver crude from U.S. storage hub Cushing, Oklahoma, to
refining markets.
Weather-related production outages also supported prices,
analysts said.
North Sea oil producers cut output and moved staff from some
platforms as a major storm blasted toward mainland Europe in
what meteorologists warned could be the worst weather to hit the
continent in years.
Cold weather also dented oil and gas production in the
United States and could further crimp output in top
crude-producing states, such as Texas and North Dakota.
