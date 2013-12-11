* EIA data shows biggest weekly crude draw of the year

* Gasoline stocks post largest build since January

* IEA sees upside risk to oil price as demand surges

* Brent-WTI spread nearly five weeks (Updates prices to settlement, recasts lead)

By Anna Louie Sussman and Jeanine Prezioso

NEW YORK, Dec 11 Brent oil rose on supply concerns as traders remained skeptical that Libyan oil exports would resume while U.S. crude fell after government data showed large builds in refined oil products, suggesting sluggish oil demand.

The price divergence capped a volatile session that saw the premium of Brent to U.S. oil narrow to a one-month low, then settle more than $1 wider.

Gasoline prices dropped to a session low and within fractions of a penny of the 50-day moving average at $2.6420 per gallon after data showed inventories rose by nearly four times what was forecast.

U.S. crude stocks saw the biggest draw since December 2012, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed, which would ordinarily cause prices to rise.

Several traders said the big drop in crude stocks could be due to an end-of-year push to empty facilities and avoid being taxed on inventories, and that it doesn't necessarily signal strong demand.

"At the end of the year, the refiners have a tendency to draw down supply," said Phil Flynn, an energy analyst at the Price Futures Group in Chicago, Illinois. "I think people are realizing that the number probably isn't as big as it looks."

Brent crude oil rose 32 cents to settle at $109.70 a barrel, after notching a session low of $108.62. U.S. crude futures for January delivery fell $1.07 to $97.44.

Gasoline ended the day 2.18 cents lower at $2.6611 per gallon.

Brent's premium to U.S. oil CL-LCO1=R settled at $12.26, after having swung between a one-month low of $10.31 and a high of $12.42 during the session.

Projections that Libyan supply would return to the global market has cut Brent's price by nearly $2 in the last three sessions, and narrowed its premium to the U.S. benchmark.

Libya's government expects eastern tribes to reopen three oil ports this weekend but the market is taking a wait-and-see approach.

The market is "going back to 'Let's see if they can actually get it back online'," said Gene McGillian, an energy analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

"People are trying to buy (the spread) back and they're covering, so that's putting a bid back in Brent."

Brent's premium to U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) has also slumped since hitting more than $19 at the end of November as changes in pipeline flows are expected to relieve a supply glut in Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for the U.S. oil futures contract.

The drain from Cushing has yet to show up as Wednesday's EIA report showed a build of 625,000 barrels at the storage hub.

Oil prices fell for much of Wednesday's session, shrugging off predictions of a resurgence in global demand from the west's energy watchdog.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) revised up its estimates for global oil demand growth on Wednesday, saying in its monthly report that after eight quarters of contraction, oil demand in the world's heavily industrialized countries returned to growth in the second quarter.

(Additional reporting by Lin Noueihed in London, Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Meredith Mazzilli)