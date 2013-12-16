* Libyan oil ports remain closed
* U.S. oil output to reach near record by 2016 -EIA
* Coming up: Federal Reserve meeting Dec. 17-18
* Coming up: API oil data, 4:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday
(Updates with settlement prices, adds details on oil inventory
poll)
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, Dec 16 Brent crude oil rose by 1.5
percent on Monday, lifted by expectations for rising demand that
sprang from stronger European economic data, while supplies from
Libya remained sharply curtailed.
Brent rose by nearly $2 per barrel, boosting its premium to
U.S. oil to a one-week high.
German manufacturing data fed expectations for increasing
oil demand, while supplies remained tight as Libya failed to
reach a deal with tribal leaders to end a blockade of several
oil-exporting ports.
The closure of the Libyan oil ports is preventing export of
several hundred thousand barrels per day (bpd) of high-quality
light crude.
Strong U.S. manufacturing output also supported prices. [ID:
nL2N0JV0NW]
Brent futures for January settled $1.64 higher at
$110.47 after rising to a high of $110.80. The contract breached
the 10- and 15-day moving averages of $110.35 and $110.51 for
the first time in five sessions.
U.S. crude oil futures ended the day 88 cents higher
at $97.48 per barrel.
Brent's premium to U.S. oil CL-LCO1=R rose as high as
$13.72 during the session and settled 76 cents higher at $12.99.
The spread dropped below the 10-day moving average for the first
time in two weeks.
Rising Brent prices drove U.S. ultra low-sulfur diesel
(ULSD) futures and London gas oil futures to near
one-week highs. ULSD settled 1.45 cents higher at $2.9902 per
gallon, after touching a high of $3.0376. Gas oil rose by $13.75
to settle at $931.50 a ton, after reaching $937.75.
German manufacturing data showed an expansion in the private
sector of Europe's largest economy.
"What really moved the market was the German manufacturing
numbers," said Rich Ilczyszyn, chief market strategist and
founder of iitrader.com LLC in Chicago. "The concept for traders
here is a bit of a 'risk-on' trade."
Tight supplies from Libya are "definitely going to be
weighing on the market," Ilczyszyn added.
Libyan port blockages, along with strikes by oil workers,
civil servants, and protests by tribesmen and others at
oilfields across the desert country, have slashed its oil
exports to around 110,000 bpd from more than 1 million in July.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said oil
output in the world's largest oil consumer will increase by
800,000 bpd every year until 2016, when it will total 9.5
million bpd, just below a 1970 record of 9.6 million bpd.
"The market's been anticipating that and that's why we have
a ($12) premium in Brent over WTI," said Gene McGillian, analyst
at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
Investors also awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve decision on
how soon to end monetary stimulus when it meets on Tuesday and
Wednesday to discuss policy.
The U.S. central bank has been buying $85 billion worth of
bonds a month to free up cash reserves at banks and stimulate
lending. Opinion is divided on whether it will taper its
stimulus efforts this week or wait for early next year.
A cut in its stimulus would boost the dollar, weighing on
most commodities, including oil. Economic data that has
signaled the U.S. economy is recovering has weighed on oil
prices, since the market expects it to mean the Fed will move
toward tapering its bond buying program, even as a stronger
economy means oil demand may grow.
The market also looked to the release of data showing the
amount of oil in storage. U.S. crude oil inventories fell by 3.6
million barrels last week due to declining imports, while
gasoline and distillate inventories rose, a preliminary Reuters
poll showed on Monday.
Industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) will
release its data on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT), while
the EIA will publish its data on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EST.
(Additional reporting by Christopher Johnson in London and
Manash Goswami in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson, Jason
Neely, David Gregorio, Leslie Gevirtz and Peter Galloway)