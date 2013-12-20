* Brent, WTI set for second weekly gain in three
* Fed taper affirms improved U.S. economic outlook, fuel
demand
* Libya crude exports fall to 110,000 bpd
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Dec 20 Brent crude slipped below $110
a barrel on Friday, but was heading for its second weekly gain
in three, buoyed by Libyan supply cuts and a rosy outlook for
fuel demand in the United States, the world's largest oil
consumer.
Oil gained this week after U.S. crude stockpiles fell while
the Federal Reserve's decision to start winding down its massive
bond buying programme supported the view that the world's
biggest economy is on the path to recovery.
"The Fed's moves yesterday are clear endorsement of growth
in the U.S. economy and that's important for global energy
demand," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC
Markets in Sydney.
U.S. crude futures are heading for a rise of more than 2
percent this week while Brent could gain 1 percent.
February Brent crude fell 36 cents to $109.93 a
barrel by 0250 GMT, while U.S. crude for February delivery
was at $98.84 a barrel, down 20 cents.
Low trading volumes are keeping prices volatile, McCarthy
said, although Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) are
likely to stay supported above key technical resistance levels
of $110 and $98.50 a barrel, respectively.
"With so many areas pointing in the same direction, that is
upwards for oil prices, we'll continue to see good support over
the short term for energy," McCarthy said, referring to recent
improvements in economic data from the United States and Asia
and a persistent cut in Libyan crude supply.
In the United States, demand for petroleum products rose to
the highest November level in six years, data from the American
Petroleum Institute showed on Thursday. A larger than expected
drawdown in crude stockpiles last week also underpinned prices.
In Libya, crude exports have dropped to 110,000 barrels per
day (bpd), from over 1 million bpd in July, and the OPEC
producer is stepping up fuel imports as a mix of militias,
tribesmen and civil servants demanding political rights or a
greater share of Libya's oil wealth have occupied several
oilfields and ports.
"It appears that the central government might have lost
control of some of the export terminals," McCarthy said, adding
that the absence of Libyan oil supply was underpinning prices.
Traders were also watching the progress of talks between
Iran and six world powers as they work out how to put into
practice a landmark deal obliging Tehran to curb its nuclear
programme in return for some relief from economic sanctions.
The easing of sanctions on the OPEC producer will lead to a
rise in oil exports which could depress prices.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Ed Davies)