* S. Sudan govt says rebels seized capital of key
oil-producing region
* Libya should use force to reopen oil ports - oil min
* Oil shortages drive market into backwardation - Saudi oil
min
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Dec 23 Brent crude rose to a two-week
high above $111 a barrel on Monday as internal strife in South
Sudan threatened the country's oil output, adding to supply woes
in Africa.
South Sudan's government said on Sunday rebels had seized
the capital of a key oil-producing region. Fears grew of an
all-out ethnic civil war in the world's newest country that
could cut off its 245,000 barrels per day (bpd) oil output.
This could add to the more than 1 million bpd of lost supply
from Libya where key oil ports were shut by a group demanding
greater autonomy for the country's eastern part.
February Brent crude edged up 1 cent at $111.78 a
barrel by 0346 GMT after a 2.7 percent gain last week and having
touched a high of $111.93 earlier in the session. U.S. crude for
February delivery edged down 11 cents to $99.21 a barrel.
"You've lost Libyan supply and you'll lose Sudanese supply.
Although they are not large amounts, they are significant enough
to make people nervous," said Jonathan Barratt, chief executive
of commodity research firm Barratt's Bulletin in Sydney.
"The escalation of violence in Sudan will probably start to
push out the Brent-WTI spread again," he said, adding that the
spread may widen back to $16. The spread CL-LCO1=R stood
around $12.57 on Monday, after narrowing nearly $9 in two weeks
at the start of the month.
South Sudan's ambassador in Khartoum said on Sunday that oil
was flowing normally although the country's main investor China
National Petroleum Company has evacuated its oil
workers from the fields to the capital Juba.
Libya's oil minister said on Saturday force should be used
to reopen key oil ports in the eastern part of the country which
have been closed for five months.
Worries about short supplies have caused the oil market's
pricing dynamics to shift, with prompt delivery oil rising above
prices for future delivery, Saudi Arabia's oil minister said on
Saturday. The minister played down suggestions that the kingdom
was ready to cut production.
Oil also remained supported by expectations of stronger fuel
demand at the world's largest oil consumer after the U.S.
economy grew at its fastest pace in almost two years in the
third quarter.
U.S. gasoline prices hit a three-month high on Friday,
buoyed by refinery strikes in France and refinery glitches in
the United States.
Workers voted to end a strike over pay at Total's
Donges refinery in western France on Sunday, the oil company
said, though industrial action continued at three other plants.
