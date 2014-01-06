* Libya restarts El Sharara oil field; output to hit 600,000
bpd
* New protests may block other export pipeline in western
Libya
* Slowing Chinese economy, strengthening dollar also drag on
gains
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, Jan 6 Brent crude edged up over $107
a barrel on Monday, bouncing back from its biggest weekly fall
in six months, but the restart of a key Libyan oil field could
limit further gains.
Crude supply from Libya is set to more than double from
current levels after production at the El Sharara field resumed
over the weekend as protesters ended a two-month blockade.
Brent crude for February delivery rose 13 cents to
$107.02 at 0423 GMT, after having settled lower in the previous
four sessions, partly on expectations of rising Libyan exports.
U.S. crude fell a cent to $93.95 a barrel. The
contract fell $1.48 a barrel on Friday and posted its biggest
weekly drop since June 2012.
"The situation in Libya will continue to be the main topic
this week," said Chee Tat Tan, an investment analyst at Phillip
Futures in Singapore.
The resumption of Libya's El Sharara field could lift the
country's production to 600,000 barrels per day (bpd). Output
from the OPEC-member had fallen to 250,000 bpd from 1.4 million
bpd in July, boosting international oil prices.
The restart of the field was a rare success for Prime
Minister Ali Zeidan, who has been trying to end a wave of
oilfield and port blockages. But the situation remains volatile,
with a different set of protesters now blocking an oil pipeline
in the west that runs to the Mellitah export port.
"We have seen some new protests going on, so the actual
return of supply to world markets will depend on how well the
government controls the situation," said Tan.
CHINA SERVICES
Concerns over slowing growth in China and a strengthening
dollar also countered gains in oil and other commodities.
Growth in China's services sector fell to a four-month low
in December as business expectations dropped, a government
survey showed on Monday, adding to evidence that the second
largest economy lost steam at the close of 2013.
The dollar hovered near a four-week high, supported
by an upbeat outlook on the U.S. economy by Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke that fanned expectations of faster
stimulus reduction by the central bank.
A stronger greenback makes it more expensive for importers
to purchase dollar-denominated oil, weighing on demand.
South Sudan's oil production remained a concern even after
the government and rebels last week agreed to peace talks. Three
weeks of fighting have left more than a thousand people dead and
disrupted oil supply from the African country.
The talks could face delays, after gunfire erupted in the
country's capital, Juba, on Sunday.
An official in neighbouring Sudan, through which land-locked
South Sudan pumps its oil for export, said last week 239,000
barrels a day of crude were being shipped though its pipeline.
(Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Tom Hogue)