* Libya says will sue companies that buy oil from protesters
* EIA reports build at Cushing, sharp rise in gasoline
stocks
* U.S. dollar index at highest level since late November
(Adds analyst comments, settlement prices, other details)
By Elizabeth Dilts and Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, Jan 8 U.S. oil fell by more than $1 on
Wednesday, settling at its lowest point in six weeks, after
government data showed a large build in crude stockpiles at the
U.S. benchmark delivery point.
Brent crude erased early gains and also settled lower, but
its losses were limited by continued concerns over Libya's oil
supply. U.S. crude's sharper losses boosted Brent's premium over
the domestic benchmark to a fresh one-month high of close to $15
a barrel.
The U.S. stock builds come just ahead of refiners entering
maintenance season, which will cut in to demand for crude, said
Stephen Schork, editor of The Schork Report in Villanova,
Pennsylvania.
"It's a combination of more supply coming into the market
with weak demand and that is indeed weighing on prices," he
said.
Crude stockpiles at the U.S. oil futures contract delivery
point in Cushing, Oklahoma, rose by more than a million barrels,
data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on
Wednesday.
Meanwhile, gasoline and diesel stocks rose sharply as
refiners continued to process the fuels at a breakneck pace.
Brent crude settled down 20 cents at $107.15. U.S
crude ended $1.34 lower at $92.33 a barrel. U.S. oil has
ended lower six out of the last seven sessions as growing
supplies upend the market.
Some traders said the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes
released late on Wednesday fueled selling as the agency outlined
a cautious winding down of its commodity-friendly stimulus
program.
The market will look toward Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls
data to determine the pace of U.S. economic recovery which could
further hint at the Fed's schedule on rolling back its
bond-buying program.
Others disagreed.
"Crude oil has bigger problems than the Fed," said Walter
Zimmermann, a technical analyst at United Icap. "I think it's
best described not by Fed minutes but by the persistent and
continuing growth of crude oil production."
Rising domestic production and geopolitical stress on Brent
pushed the spread between the two benchmarks wider. Brent's
premium over U.S. oil stretched to $14.91 per barrel, shrinking
by day's end CL-LCO1=R to $14.82.
A tighter Brent market and well-supplied U.S. market also
reflected in commodity index rebalancing which supported Brent
and pushed U.S. crude lower. Some $3 billion will be allocated
to Brent while U.S. crude will lose about the same amount as the
Standard & Poor's Goldman Sachs Commodity Index and
the Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index reset investment
allocations.
A stronger U.S. dollar also weighed on crude prices as the
U.S. dollar index, a measure of the dollar's strength
against a basket of currencies, rose to the highest level since
late November. When the dollar strengthens, commodities priced
in the greenback become more expensive to holders of other
currencies.
Brent has been underpinned by tensions in Libya, where
civil unrest over the last seven months has cut oil exports to
around 510,000 barrels per day (bpd) from more than 1 million
bpd in July.
On Wednesday the Libyan oil minister said the country would
sue and stop doing business with any foreign companies that buy
oil from ports seized by protesters, after those protesters
offered oil at $90 a barrel.
Libyan Prime Minister Ali Zeidan warned that its navy could
sink oil tankers that approach eastern ports controlled by armed
protesters led by tribal leader and 2011 civil war hero Ibrahim
Jathran.
(Additional reporting by David Sheppard in London, Anna Louie
Sussman in New York and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in Singapore;
editing by William Hardy, Chris Reese, Meredith Mazzilli and
Matthew Lewis)