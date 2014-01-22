* IEA sees oil use rising as global growth picks up
* IMF raises global growth forecast for 1st time in nearly
two years
* U.S. crude stocks to rise 1.6 mln barrels after record
draw -poll
* Coming Up: API weekly oil stocks data; 2130 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Jan 22 Brent futures rose above $107
a barrel on Wednesday as outlook reports indicated global oil
demand will rise more quickly this year as economic growth in
industrialised countries accelerates.
The economic growth will absorb more supply even as U.S.
shale oil output reaches record highs, the International Energy
Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday. The same day, the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its global growth forecast for the
first time in nearly two years, saying advanced nations could
pick up the mantle of growth from emerging markets.
Brent crude increased 34 cents to $107.07 a barrel
by 0316 GMT. On Tuesday, Brent hit a nearly two-week high of 108
and ended 38 cents up.
U.S. oil was up 45 cents to $95.42 a barrel, after
earlier touching its highest in more than two weeks at $95.49.
"Improvement in global industrial production will translate
to higher energy demand," Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at
CMC Markets in Sydney said. "Technical factors and better demand
outlook are likely to keep oil prices supported."
Oil demand growth has been boosted by a robust economic
rebound in the United States, where the IEA has revised up its
2013 demand estimate by 180,000 bpd to 18.9 million bpd.
The IMF also pointed to the United States as one of the
bright spots for the global economy.
These forecasts and technicals will keep Brent supported at
around $105.50-$106 a barrel in the short term, and prices may
bounce above those levels to about $108, McCarthy said.
The U.S. benchmark may rise to around $96.50.
Those levels may be the staging point for further gains in
Brent to about $110 and $99.50 in U.S. oil, McCarthy said.
Beyond the improving demand outlook, geopolitical tensions
in the Middle East also continue to put a floor on oil prices.
While progress in talks between the West and Iran to end a
decade-old nuclear dispute has removed some of the risk,
investors remain worried about the crisis in Syria spilling
across the region and disrupting supplies.
STOCKS DATA
Investors are awaiting the latest oil inventory data from
the United States. U.S. commercial crude oil inventories likely
rose last week for the first time in eight weeks, by an average
of 1.6 million barrels, a preliminary Reuters poll showed.
In the refined products sector, distillate stocks, including
heating oil and diesel fuel, were forecast to have dropped
400,000 barrels on average. Gasoline stocks were seen to have
increased by 1.6 million barrels last week.
The API will release its report on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
EST (2130 GMT), delayed a day due to the Martin Luther King Jr
Day holiday on Monday.
EIA data is delayed to Thursday at 11 a.m. EST.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)