By Elizabeth Dilts
NEW YORK, Jan 24 U.S. crude settled lower on
Friday on reports of a slowing economy in China and a downward
slide in U.S. equities, while Brent saw slight gains on spread
trading.
China's economic growth is expected to slow gradually over
the next two years as the government forges ahead with
structural reforms and seeks to curb elevated debt levels, a
Reuters poll showed.
China's economic woes and political problems in Turkey,
Argentina and Ukraine drove U.S. stock markets down, with the
S&P 500 on track to post its worst drop in more over two
months.
Also weighing on oil prices were expectations that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will further trim its market-friendly stimulus
measures when it concludes a two-day meeting on Wednesday.
Oil products rose sharply on bitter cold in the United
States that sapped stockpiles of crude and distillates there and
drew heating oil imports from Europe, Russia and Asia.
"The over-arching issue is the emerging market turmoil,"
said Bill O'Grady, executive vice president and chief market
strategist for Confluence Investment Management in St. Louis,
Missouri. "Contagion is a pretty significant risk."
Brent crude rebounded from a drop of more than $1.20
to settle 30 cents higher at $107.88,its biggest weekly gain
since Dec. 20.
WTI gave back some of its gains from Thursday to
settle down 68 cents at $96.64. It settled 59 cents higher on
Thursday.
Brent's premium to U.S. oil narrowed to its tightest in more
than two months early in the session, but eased back out by 76
cents to settle at $11.24 on spread trading.
"The tightening of the spread is going to get sold again,"
said Paul Smith, chief risk officer at Mobius Risk Group in
Houston. "The market will start risk-adjusting the spread
because we'll get a bunch of supplies on the market as we head
into the refinery maintenance season."
Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel rose for the eighth day to
reach its highest settlement price this year, up 6.09 cents to
end the day at $3.1374. Analysts attribute the spike to
sustained cold weather.
"The northern hemisphere weather is supportive of crude and
products," said O'Grady.
Data from Thursday that showed China's factory sector shrank
in January for the first time in six months continued to weigh
on oil prices, suggesting a weak start for the economy in
2014.
With many market participants expecting the Fed to shave its
stimulus by another $10 billion a month next week, investors
will look to less risky assets such as U.S. bonds, expecting
interest rates will begin to rise.
In a bearish move for oil markets, it appears Iran may be
coming closer to exporting more oil. President Hassan Rouhani
promised energy executives Thursday at the World Economic Forum
in Davos that the nation would develop an attractive investment
model for oil contracts by September as part of a drive to lure
back Western business.
But a monthly report from industry group American Petroleum
Institute showed a rise in U.S. demand for petroleum products,
reflecting a continued improvement in domestic manufacturing and
the broader economy.
Demand in December rose 5.8 percent year-on-year to 19.2
million barrels per day, the API said.
