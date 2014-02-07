(Adds title and company name of analyst in paragraph 2)
* Refinery maintenance season to limit crude demand
* Tighter North Sea supplies support Brent
* WTI-Brent spread widens
* Coming up: U.S. non farm payrolls data due 1330 GMT
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Brent crude edged higher toward
$108 a barrel on Friday, on track for its second weekly gain in
three with investors awaiting U.S. non farm payrolls numbers for
signs of economic growth in the world's largest oil consumer.
"The outlook for the U.S. economy is one of the most
important indicators for oil demand at the moment, and numbers
outside of expectations could move prices in either directions,"
said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney.
Further signs of economic growth in the United States could
prompt the Federal Reserve to curb its monetary stimulus
programme, which has helped support risky assets such as
commodities.
"I think the market will be fairly tolerant and not really
think in terms of tapering unless we see very good or very bad
numbers," Spooner said.
Brent crude for March delivery was up 18 cents at
$107.37 at 0324 GMT, after a stronger euro, French port closures
and tighter supplies from the North Sea pushed the benchmark up
91 cents in the previous session.
U.S. crude was down 13 cents at $97.71, after
settling 46 cents higher. The benchmark has in recent weeks
drawn support from snow and ice storms in the U.S. Northeast,
which boosted demand for heating fuels, but the upside has since
been limited by expectations of lower demand during peak
maintenance season.
Brent's premium to the U.S. benchmark CL-LCO1=R rose to
$9.66 a barrel. The spread fell to $7.94 a barrel on Wednesday,
the tightest since Oct. 10.
JOBS NUMBERS
Oil prices were supported by a drop in applications for U.S.
unemployment benefits last week, in a hopeful sign that the
upcoming jobs report due at 1330 GMT will put to rest concerns
about the broader economy and demand for oil.
A Reuters poll points to a recovery in U.S. jobs growth to
185,000 in January from a measly 74,000 in December.
Tighter supply of North Sea crude in March could support the
Brent benchmark. Loading of the four crude streams Brent,
Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk (BFOE) will average 890,000 barrels
per day (bpd) in March, down from an expected 1.03 million bpd
in February, according to loading programmes.
Oil prices are also expected to be supported by peak
refinery maintenance season as a slew of refiners in the United
States and Asia will shut down units in the second quarter.
Investors will also keep a close eye on Saturday's talks
with Iran as the U.N. nuclear watchdog hopes to persuade the
Islamic state to finally start addressing long-held suspicions
it has worked on designing an atomic bomb.
Tough international sanctions over the past two years have
cut Iran's oil exports in half. However, Japan this week became
the first of Iran's oil buyers to make a payment for crude
imports under an interim deal that grants Tehran limited
sanctions relief in exchange for steps to curb its nuclear
programme.
