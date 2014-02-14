* U.S. heating oil rises on weather-driven demand
* Euro rises against U.S. dollar
* U.S. manufacturing falls in January - Fed
(Recasts; adds analyst quote, settlement prices)
By Elizabeth Dilts
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Brent oil futures rose in late
session trading on Friday, boosted by demand for heating oil
ahead of more winter cold and snow in the U.S. Northeast as well
as supply disruptions in producers Libya and Angola.
Brent also gained as European Union economic growth data
strengthened, boosting the euro against the U.S. dollar.
U.S. oil fell, pressured by weak manufacturing data
attributed to the cold winter weather. That data overshadowed
steady consumer sentiment. Coupled with
disappointing January retail sales and a spike in jobless claims
a day earlier, Friday's data exacerbated worries about growth in
the world's biggest economy.
A snowstorm is expected to drop up to half a foot of snow
from New York to Boston this weekend, just 24 hours after the
region was walloped with a four-day storm that left two feet of
snow in some places.
U.S. crude settled 5 cents lower at $100.30 a barrel,
though it ended higher on the week for the fifth week in a row.
Brent crude settled 56 cents higher at $109.08 a
barrel.
Supply concerns continue in Libya, where a senior army
official on Friday called for the suspension of parliament and
for the army to "rescue" the country. Oil output is down by
100,000 barrels since Tuesday because protesters again shut oil
pipelines in the country's western region.
Adding to supply concerns, BP Thursday declared force
majeure on exports of Angolan Plutonio crude after production
was cut back due to a damaged hose.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude, which narrowed to the
tightest point since October about two weeks ago, widened by 57
cents to $8.95 on Friday.
U.S. ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD), commonly known
as heating oil, rose nearly 5 cents to $3.0782.
Analysts expect heating oil prices to eventually decline as
the winter weather subsides and U.S. refiners enter maintenance
season.
"The utilization rate has been rather strong, but that will
start to pull back in the coming weeks," said Bob Yawger,
director of commodities futures at Mizuho Securities in New
York.
Floor trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange is closed
on Monday for the U.S. Presidents Day holiday. All electronic
trades placed on Sunday and Monday will register on Tuesday,
when the market resumes normal trading hours.
(Additional reporting by Peg Mackey in London and Jacob
Gronholt-Pedersen in Singapore; editing by David Evans, Jane
Baird, Peter Galloway and G Crosse)