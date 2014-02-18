* Frigid winter in North America drains oil supply
* Dollar near 6-week lows, supports commodities
* World powers and Iran resume nuclear talks on Tuesday
(Updates prices)
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Feb 18 Brent crude was little changed
on Tuesday, holding above $109 a barrel, as robust demand for
heating purposes from North America and a weak dollar offset
concerns over disappointing U.S. data.
The U.S. dollar was near six-week lows against a basket of
currencies, supporting commodities such as oil and gold
that are priced in the greenback by making them cheaper for
holders of other currencies.
Brent crude was trading at $109.08 a barrel by 0734
GMT, holding just below Monday's close of $109.18 - the highest
settlement since Feb. 7.
U.S. crude was up 32 cents at $100.62 a barrel. There
was no settlement on Monday as U.S. markets were shut for the
Presidents Day holiday.
"There's obviously general support from the cold weather and
support is also coming from the U.S. dollar weakness," said Ric
Spooner, chief analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney.
"On the other hand, the general run of disappointing
economic statistics from the U.S. including retail sales and
non-farm payroll was probably a consequence of cold weather.
"Market will be more comfortable when we get through the
cold weather and see those figures return to trend levels."
Investors will scour the minutes of Federal Reserve's last
policy meeting on Wednesday and China's manufacturing data on
Thursday for clues on the health of the global economy.
LOW OIL INVENTORIES
Oil prices also drew support from a report that showed
developed countries started the year with the lowest oil
inventories since 2008.
Oil inventories in the developed world plummeted by 1.5
million barrels per day (bpd) in the last three months of 2013,
the steepest quarterly decline since 1999, the International
Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report last week.
The oil demand outlook for 2014 has also improved as global
agencies the IEA, OPEC and the U.S. Energy Information
Administration have all raised their forecasts on stronger
economic growth in Europe and the United States.
Political instability in Libya added to global supply
concerns. Libya's oil production has dropped to 390,000 bpd,
some 70,000 bpd less than last week, as protests have partly
blocked flows from the El Sharara oilfield, the state National
Oil Corp said.
On Tuesday, Iran and the world powers will start
negotiations to strike a long-term nuclear deal.
A positive outcome would be negative for oil as sanctions on
Tehran would likely ease further, allowing the OPEC producer to
export more crude and add to global supply.
"The market's attitude is to react to news as they unfold,"
Spooner said. "If there is any advance or any progress on
lifting sanctions, that would be a positive for supply."
(Editing by Himani Sarkar and Tom Hogue)