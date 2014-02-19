* Distillates stockpiles forecast to fall 1.8 mln bbls last
week - poll
* S. Sudan rebels recapture oil state capital; Libya cuts
output
* Social unrest in Venezuela add to jitters
* World powers, Iran start talks over final nuclear deal
* Coming up: API weekly oil inventories data; 2130 GMT
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Feb 19 Brent crude held above $110 a
barrel on Wednesday, underpinned by geopolitical concerns in
Africa and Venezuela, while U.S. oil touched its highest in four
months as stockpiles are forecast to fall on winter demand and
new pipeline capacity.
A frigid winter in North America has sapped heating oil
supplies in the United States and buoyed prices. Weekly
inventories data from the United States due in the next two days
should show a 1.8 million barrels drop in distillates stocks,
according to a Reuters poll.
U.S. crude futures for March delivery touched an
intraday high of $103.14 a barrel, not far off $103.25 in the
previous session, the loftiest since Oct. 10. The contract,
which expires on Thursday, was at $102.71 a barrel, up 28 cents
by 0304 GMT.
Brent crude edged down 28 cents to $110.18, after settling
on Tuesday at the highest level this year.
"WTI just exploded," said Tony Nunan, a risk manager at
Mitsubishi Corp. "It's a combination of the unexpected severe
winter and that drawdown at Cushing that caused us to go this
high."
Crude inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point
for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contracts, have fallen by 1.4
million barrels since last Tuesday, traders said, citing a
report from industry intelligence provider Genscape.
TransCanada's Keystone new south pipeline is diverting
crude from the U.S. Midwest to the gulf coast.
This has narrowed Brent's premium to WTI CL-LCO1=R by more
than $6 to about $8 a barrel. The spread is expected to stay
volatile, Nunan said, as the market tries to strike a balance
between extreme winter conditions in the U.S. which could last
for another month, supporting oil prices, versus the start of
seasonal refinery maintenance that could reduce crude demand.
The American Petroleum Institute's weekly petroleum stocks
report will be delayed by one day to Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. EST
(2130 GMT) while the Energy Information Administration's report
will be released a day later at 11 a.m. EST.
GEOPOLITICAL RISKS IN AFRICA, VENEZUELA
The geopolitical risk premium in Brent rose as internal
strife in South Sudan and Libya disrupted oil supply while
protests in Venezuela raised concerns.
"Venezuelan production is way down from its peak and now
with social unrest it cannot be good for production," Nunan
said. "It's just another unstable OPEC producer which causes a
geopolitical risk premium to be built into prices."
In Libya, oil output was down at 375,000 barrels per day
(bpd) on Tuesday with protests continuing to affect a pipeline
from the major El Sharara field, a National Oil Corporation
(NOC) spokesman said. Libyan militias stepped up pressure on
Tuesday, demanding that the country's parliament hand over power
immediately.
South Sudanese rebels said they had seized control of the
capital of oil-producing Upper Nile state on Tuesday, an assault
that the government said breached a ceasefire and which casts
doubt over planned peace talks.
Six world powers and Iran began "substantive" talks on
Tuesday in pursuit of a final settlement on Tehran's contested
nuclear programme in the coming months despite caveats from both
sides that a breakthrough deal may prove impossible.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)