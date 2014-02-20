* U.S. crude oil stocks rise 973,000 barrels -EIA
* Cushing stocks fall by less than expected -EIA
* China Feb manufacturing activity slowest in 7 months -HSBC
* Brent-WTI spread narrowest since October
By Elizabeth Dilts
NEW YORK, Feb 20 U.S. crude oil inched lower on
Thursday after U.S. heating oil stockpiles fell less than
expected and Chinese economic data disappointed.
Sustained cold weather has driven demand for heating oil
higher in recent weeks, supporting crude oil prices. Weekly data
from the U.S. Energy Information Agency, however, showed
stockpiles of distillates, including heating oil, fell by just
339,000 barrels last week. Analysts anticipated a 2 million
barrel draw.
Also weighing on oil was data from China that showed
manufacturing activity shrank in February to the lowest in seven
months and employment fell at the fastest pace in five
years.
Losses were muted, however. Crude stocks at the Cushing hub
in Oklahoma fell by 1.73 million barrels as a new pipeline
drained supplies from Cushing, the WTI contract's delivery
point, to the Gulf Coast, which supported prices.
Positive U.S. manufacturing activity in February and a drop
in unemployment benefits also lent some support.
"(The EIA data) was not enough to spark new buying after the
big run up we've had and the China data was bearish," said Phil
Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
Brent settled 17 cents lower at $110.30 a barrel
(1749 GMT) after settling at its highest price of 2014 on
Wednesday.
U.S. crude oil for March delivery, which expired
Thursday, settled 39 cents lower at $102.92. U.S. crude for
April delivery, which will become the front month contract on
Friday, settled 9 cents lower at $102.75.
April Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R settled 8
cents lower at $7.55, after it narrowed to $7.09 earlier in the
session, its tightest point since Oct. 9.
U.S. ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD), commonly known
as heating oil, rose about 3 cents to $3.1777.
GLOBAL SUPPLY CONCERNS
Political risks in Africa and Venezuela partly offset the
negative impact on oil from the China survey. Domestic unrest
has cut crude output in Libya and South Sudan, and dealers are
keeping a watchful eye on protests in Venezuela.
Traders eyed the turmoil in Ukraine, where violence
escalated sharply on Thursday, as diplomatic efforts from the
European Union or Russia may hold implications for the states'
political relations. Russia is the third largest oil producer in
the world, and a major supplier to Europe.
Investors are also tracking Iran's nuclear talks.
Six world powers and Iran made a "good start" during talks
in Vienna towards reaching a final settlement to the decade-old
standoff over Tehran's nuclear program, an EU official said.
A final resolution could lead to a full lifting of sanctions
that have curbed oil exports from the OPEC producer.
