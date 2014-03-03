SEOUL, March 3 Brent and U.S. crude oil rallied
more than $2 per barrel to multi-month highs on Monday, lifted
by rising tension in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir
Putin declared he had the right to invade his neighbour.
Russia is the world's biggest oil producer and Ukrainian
Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said Moscow's move to use
military force was a "declaration of war".
Putin secured permission from his parliament on Saturday to
use military force to protect Russian citizens in Ukraine and
told U.S. President Barack Obama he had the right to defend
Russian interests and nationals, spurning Western pleas not to
intervene.
U.S. crude futures jumped as much as $2.06 to $104.65
a barrel, the highest since Sept. 23. Futures were up $1.77 at
$104.36 by 0043 GMT.
Brent crude hit a session high of $111.24 per
barrel, its loftiest since Jan. 2, and was last up $1.90 at
$110.97.
President Barack Obama and the leaders of Britain, Germany
and Poland expressed "grave concern" on Sunday over Russia's
intrusion into Ukraine, which they called a breach of
international law and a threat to international peace and
security.
The tensions come at a nervous time for markets as activity
in China's factory sector slowed to an eight-month low in
February, a government survey showed on Saturday, reinforcing
signs of a modest slowdown in the world's No. 2 economy as
demand weakens.
Escalating political tensions in Ukraine pressured Asian
stocks on Monday, forcing anxious investors to cut their
exposure to riskier assets in favour of traditional safe haven
bets such as the Japanese yen and Swiss franc.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and
Ed Davies)