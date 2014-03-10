* China Feb exports tumble unexpectedly, heighten slowdown
fears
* Libyan rebels warn of 'war' if navy attacks oil tanker
* U.S. job growth offers upbeat sign for weather-beaten
economy
* Brent to fall towards $107.37 - technicals
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, March 10 Brent futures slipped below
$109 a barrel on Monday as data showing an unexpected fall in
China's exports added to fears of a slowdown in the world's No.
2 economy, though geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and Libya
limited the falls.
The sharp drop in exports stoked oil demand-growth worries
as it followed a series of factory surveys since the start of
2014 that points to weakness in economic activity. Most risk
assets, including Asian shares and base metals, also fell due to
the weak numbers.
Brent crude declined 34 cents to $108.66 a barrel by
0238 GMT, snapping two straight days of gains. U.S. fell
14 cents to $102.44, after touching a high of $102.82. It
settled up $1.02 on Friday.
"Oil pulled back because of the latest data from China
despite continuing tensions over Ukraine," said Victor Shum,
vice-president of energy consultancy IHS Energy Insight. "The
ongoing situation in Ukraine will put a high floor on oil prices
and lead to more volatility."
Shum sees strong support for the U.S. benchmark at $100 a
barrel and Brent holding around its current trading range in the
short term, largely supported by geopolitical tensions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin defended breakaway moves by
pro-Russian leaders in Crimea, where Russian forces tightened
their grip on the Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula by seizing
another border post and a military airfield.
Germany's Angela Merkel delivered a rebuke to Putin, telling
him that a planned Moscow-backed referendum on whether Crimea
should join Russia was illegal and violated Ukraine's
constitution.
UKRAINE, CHINA
Gazprom issued a warning on Friday that it could
stop shipping gas to Ukraine over unpaid bills, increasing
pressure on the new government in Kiev and its supporters in
Europe. Gazprom had halted gas supplies to Ukraine over unpaid
bills in 2009, which led to reductions in supplies of Russian
gas to Europe during a cold winter.
"We will continue to see some back and forth between Russia
and the West over Ukraine," said Shum. "That will keep
geopolitical tensions high and support oil."
For now, oil is under pressure as combined Chinese exports
in January and February fell 1.6 percent from the same period a
year earlier, versus a 7.9 percent full-year rise in 2013,
bolstering concerns that the data wasn't weak due to possible
distortions caused by the long Lunar New Year holiday, which
began on Jan. 31 and covered early February.
Prices were under pressure even though China's total crude
oil imports in the first two months of the year rose 11.5
percent from a year earlier to 51.21 million tonnes, as
investors saw the rise partly as a result of build up in
commercial crude inventories.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)