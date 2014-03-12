* U.S. plans up to 5-mln-barrel release from crude reserve
* U.S. crude stocks +6.2 mln bbls vs +2.2 mln bbls forecast
* Copper's fall compounds concerns over China slowdown
* Libyan parliament sacks PM after tanker escapes port
By Elizabeth Dilts and Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, March 12 U.S. crude oil fell by more
than 2 percent on Wednesday, its biggest drop in two months,
after the United States announced unexpected plans for a test
release of strategic oil reserves while weekly data showed a big
rise in crude stockpiles.
European benchmark Brent prices slipped modestly,
widening the closely watched Brent/WTI spread for a third day,
but the main focus was on the U.S. contract after a double dose
of bearish supply news.
The U.S. Department of Energy surprised markets by
announcing plans to sell up to 5 million barrels of crude oil
from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) to test the
capabilities of the nation's emergency stockpile.
U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed
overall crude stocks in the world's largest oil consumer rose by
6.2 million barrels in the week to March 7, nearly triple
expectations, as more refiners shut for seasonal work at the
peak of the spring maintenance season.
"We are heading lower on this (EIA) report and the SPR
release," said Matt Smith, analyst at Schneider Electric in
Louisville, Kentucky. "It's only 5 million barrels, but any
further supply coming to the market is going to have a bearish
impact."
Brent crude fell as well, though not by as much, with
support from geopolitical risk in Libya and signs the European
Union may impose tougher sanctions on Russia.
U.S. crude settled $2.04 lower at $97.99 a barrel,
below the 50-day moving average of $98.32 by midday.
Brent crude oil futures settled about 53 cents lower
at $108.02 per barrel.
Brent's premium over U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R settled $1.51
wider at $10.03, the first time it settled above $10 since Jan.
29.
AMPLE SUPPLY, LOW DEMAND
The DOE said its test sale, the first since 1990, was timed
so refineries interested in buying from the reserve can plan for
when their facilities come out of annual maintenance cycles and
crude oil stocks are needed in preparation for the switch over
to summer grade gasoline.
Analysts said the decision was surprising given the high
levels of U.S. crude oil stockpiles.
"The U.S. is well supplied," said Mark Routt, a senior
energy consultant at KBC in Houston. "In terms of crude stocks,
there's little reason for (the sale) unless it was operational
or for some other technical reason."
EIA data reinforced a picture of ample supply and low
demand.
Crude oil imports rose 199,000 barrels per day, while
refinery rates dropped 1.4 percentage points to 86 percent of
capacity as units shut for spring maintenance, the data showed.
Weighing on global oil markets, copper declined to near
four-year lows as concerns increased over the economic health of
China, the world's No. 2 oil consumer.
Investors await fresh economic data from China on Thursday,
including industrial output, retail sales and urban investment.
Brent drew some support from turmoil in Libya, where the
parliament voted Prime Minister Ali Zeidan out of office on
Tuesday after rebels humiliated the government by loading crude
on a tanker that fled from naval forces.
The Libyan Air Force fired on the tanker Tuesday, managing
to stall the ship, but has since lost contact with the tanker,
which managed to restart its engines and was last seen near the
border with Egypt, a Libyan minister said.
On the Ukraine crisis, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said
Europe will impose tougher sanctions on Russia next week if
there is no sign that Moscow is willing to engage in a "contact
group" to seek a diplomatic solution over the Crimea peninsula.
(Additional reporting by Peg Mackey in London and Manash
Goswami in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson, Bernadette Baum
and Tom Brown)