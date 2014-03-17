* U.S., other nations reject Crimea's pro-secession vote
* U.S. and EU announce sanctions on individuals
* U.S. crude oil stocks seen as rising 2.8 mln barrels -poll
* Coming up: API report Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT)
(Updates with settlement prices, adds EIA poll, analyst
commentary)
By Elizabeth Dilts
NEW YORK, March 17 Brent oil futures fell more
than $2 per barrel on Monday to near six-week lows, as ample
global supplies outweighed concerns over continued tensions
between Russia and the West over the fate of Crimea.
The United States and Europe imposed sanctions on Russian
officials after Crimea's Sunday vote to become part of Russia.
The sanctions target individuals and do not impact broad trade
or financial measures, leaving oil supplies from the second
largest producer in the world so far uninterrupted.
U.S. President Barack Obama reiterated that the West still
hopes to resolve the crisis with diplomacy and sanctions,
leaving low seasonal oil demand in the U.S. and Europe and ample
global supply to weigh on oil prices.
"The whole oil complex will retreat moderately if there is no
bad news coming out of Ukraine," said Richard Hastings, a macro
strategist at Global Hunter Securities. "There is a lot of
concern about near-term global demand."
Brent crude futures fell by $2.05 to an
intra-session low of $106.16, their lowest point since Feb. 6.
The European benchmark settled $1.97 lower at $106.24 per
barrel.
U.S. crude futures fell by as much as $1.52 to a
session low of $97.37 per barrel before settling 81 cents down
at $98.08 per barrel.
New York gasoline RBOB helped pull U.S. oil lower,
falling 7.9 cents to settle at $2.8811 per gallon. U.S. refiners
are at seasonal low rates for refining gasoline as many go into
maintenance to prepare for the high demand of the summer driving
season.
U.S. commercial crude inventories are expected to have risen
last week by 2.8 million barrels on average, according to a
preliminary Reuters poll taken ahead of weekly data from the
American Petroleum Institute and the U.S. Energy Information
Administration, which are set to be released Tuesday and
Wednesday respectively.
Global oil prices had rallied into the weekend as traders
bought futures contracts to cover themselves against the risk
that if Sunday's vote turned violent it might impact exports
from Russia.
LIBYAN DRAMA
Libyan oil production fell to less than 250,000 barrels per
day after the El Sharara oil field stopped pumping due to a new
protest, reinforcing traders' expectations the instability there
would be protracted.
U.S. special forces troops boarded a tanker in the
Mediterranean Sea that had fled the rebel-held Libyan port of Es
Sider with a cargo of oil, halting an attempt by rebels to sell
petroleum on the global market.
And in a separate incident, a car bomb exploded outside a
Libyan army base in the eastern city of Benghazi, where the weak
central government has been battling Islamist militant groups.
Investors will also be eyeing the U.S. Federal Reserve's
two-day meeting which starts on Tuesday. Policymakers are likely
to continue the Fed's earlier decision to cut its bond-buying
pace by another $10 billion a month.
Weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute
will be released Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT). Data from
the U.S. Energy Information Administration is set to be released
Wednesday at 10:30 a.m..
(Reporting by Shadi Bushra in London and Keith Wallis in
Singapore; Editing by Keiron Henderson, Chris Reese and
Marguerita Choy)