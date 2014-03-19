* Concerns over Ukraine ease, investors eye further
sanctions
* Iran Feb oil exports at higher than allowed levels
* Coming up: EIA weekly oil inventory data due at 1430 GMT
* FMOC statement on monetary policy due at 1800 GMT
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, March 19 Brent crude sat near a
six-week trough below $106 a barrel on Wednesday as concerns
eased about an escalation of the crisis in Ukraine and investors
looked to an increase in U.S. oil stocks.
Comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin that he did not
want to split Ukraine after approving plans to make Crimea part
of Russia helped ease concerns, while attention shifted to the
U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision later Wednesday.
"Investors appear to be moving beyond the crisis in Ukraine,
but they do still have an eye on potential sanctions against
Russia," said Ben Le Brun, a market analyst at OptionsXpress in
Sydney.
Brent for May delivery was down 1 cent at $106.78
per barrel by 0305 GMT, after settling 55 cents higher.
U.S. crude for April delivery traded 25 cents lower
at $99.45 per barrel. The contract had closed $1.62 higher on
Tuesday.
"There's a lot of second guessing going on about the
situation in Ukraine. I think there is still an element of risk
premium, especially in Brent," said Le Brun.
U.S. INVENTORIES
An expected rise in commercial crude oil inventories in the
United States last week could weigh further on prices. A Reuters
poll of eight analysts taken ahead of the weekly inventory
report from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information
Administration (EIA) due at 1430 GMT showed a rise by 2.6
million barrels last week on average.
Stockpiles rose 6.2 million barrels in the week to March 7,
far more than expected, as imports increased and refineries
slowed activity.
Data from the industry group the American Petroleum
Institute (API) showed crude inventories rose 5.9 million
barrels in the week to March 14.
The U.S. central bank is widely expected to scale back its
monthly bond-buying stimulus by $10 billion at the end of its
Federal Open Market Committee meeting later Wednesday.
"The Federal Reserve meeting will take more of the
centrepiece today, and I think that a $10 billion reduction in
the stimulus programme is largely built in to oil market," said
Le Brun.
The policy review will be the first presided over by Fed
Chair Janet Yellen.
In other news, Iran exported oil at levels higher than
allowed under Western sanctions for a fourth straight month in
February with ship loading data obtained by Reuters showing top
clients again bought more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd).
The rise in sales to Iran's main clients, mostly in Asia and
including Turkey, comes after a temporary agreement that eased
some of the sanctions aimed at undermining the OPEC member's
nuclear program.
(Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Richard
Pullin)