* U.S. crude stocks up 5.85 mln barrels -EIA
* Stocks drop at Cushing oil hub, supporting U.S. crude
* Fed trims bond buying, rewrite rates guidance
By Elizabeth Dilts
NEW YORK, March 19 Brent oil futures fell on
Wednesday as worries over sanctions affecting Russian oil
supplies eased, while U.S. crude oil rose on an inventory draw
at the benchmark's pricing hub and ahead of the front month
contract's expiration.
Western sanctions imposed on Monday against Russia over its
annexation of Ukraine's Crimea targeted individuals accused of
involvement and not broad trade.
Washington and Brussels said further sanctions would follow.
On a trip to Japan, Igor Sechin, CEO of Russian oil major
Rosneft and close ally of Putin, said expanding
sanctions would only aggravate the crisis.
Brent settled 94 cents lower at $105.85 per barrel
after falling by $1.08 to an intra-day low of $105.71 per
barrel, the lowest since Feb. 5.
"There is weakness in Brent because it doesn't appear that
anything immediate is going to happen in Ukraine," said Joseph
Posillico, senior vice president at Jefferies Bache in New York.
U.S. crude oil stockpiles soared nearly 6 million barrels
last week, more than double forecasts, as refinery utilization
fell during a time of low seasonal demand, U.S. Energy
Information Administration data showed.
U.S. crude futures rose in spite of the build as a
989,000-barrel draw at the Cushing, Oklahoma, oil hub lent
support. As well, the April contract expires Thursday, spurring
some investors to cover short positions.
U.S. crude for April delivery rose 67 cents to settle
at $100.37 per barrel. U.S. crude for May delivery, which
will become the front-month contract on Friday, rose 29 cents to
settle at $99.17 per barrel.
"(For U.S. oil) the Cushing stock draw is giving strength to
the calendar spreads, and that's providing support," Posillico
said.
Brent's premium over U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R settled $1.23
tighter at $6.68 per barrel, its narrowest settlement since
March 7.
The operator of the Seaway pipeline, which takes crude from
Cushing to the U.S. Gulf Coast, said the conduit would be ready
to double shipments as soon as late May, earlier than some
analysts had expected.
This will drain stockpiles at Cushing and lend support to
U.S. crude prices, analysts say.
The Federal Reserve further trimmed its bond-buying stimulus
to $55 billion a month and dropped the U.S. unemployment rate as
its definitive yardstick for gauging the economy's strength,
making it clear it would rely on a wide range of measures in
deciding when to raise interest rates.
