* Fed will probably end commodity-friendly stimulus program
this fall
* U.S. stockpiles rise more than expected; fall at Cushing
pricing hub
* Investors watching U.S., EU sanctions against Russia
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, March 20 Brent crude rose above $106
a barrel on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled
interest rates could rise next year, indicating strength in the
world's largest economy and top oil consumer, while geopolitical
tensions also underpinned prices.
In comments that sent stocks and bonds tumbling, Fed Chair
Janet Yellen on Wednesday said the bank will probably end its
massive bond-buying program this fall, and could start raising
interest rates around six months later.
While scaling back of the central bank's commodity-friendly
stimulus has been viewed as a drain of liquidity, the latest
outlook is being seen by market participants as underscoring
confidence in the U.S. economy.
"The consensus is now that the winding down of easy money is
happening because the economy is strong enough to stand on its
own two feet," said Mark Keenan, head of commodities research in
Asia at Societe Generale.
"I think investors take a degree of confidence from Yellen's
comments. And while still fragile, there is a prospect of real
economic growth, which will underpin commodities, including
oil," Keenan said.
Brent was up 27 cents at $106.12 per barrel by 0358
GMT, after settling 94 cents lower.
U.S. crude traded 34 cents higher at $100.71 per
barrel. The contract, which expires on Friday, had closed 67
cents higher on Wednesday after data showed a fall in crude
inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, pricing hub.
Crude stocks at Cushing fell 989,000 barrels last week as a
TransCanada Corp pipeline continued to drain oil to the
Gulf Coast, where stocks rose 4.7 million barrels to the highest
level yet this year, the data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration (EIA) showed.
Total oil stockpiles in the United States soared nearly 6
million barrels, more than double forecasts, as refinery
utilization rates fell to the lowest levels in nearly a year.
GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS
Oil prices also drew support from tensions in Ukraine and
Russia, the world's biggest oil producer.
The United States warned Moscow it was on a "dark path" to
isolation on Wednesday as Russian troops seized two Ukrainian
naval bases, including a headquarters in the Crimean port of
Sevastopol.
The dramatic seizure came as Russia and the West dug in for
a long confrontation over Moscow's annexation of Crimea, with
the United States and Europe groping for ways to increase
pressure on a defiant Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Oil price gains were, however, checked as the dollar firmed
after comments from Fed's Yellen prompted markets to bring
forward interest rate hike expectations.
A strong dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback
expensive for holders of other currencies.
Societe Generale has cut its 2014 price forecast for crude
oil on Wednesday, saying prices have underperformed despite
strong fundamentals.
Societe Generale cut price targets for Brent to $106 per
barrel from $108 and for U.S. crude to $96 per barrel from $99.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)