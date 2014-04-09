* U.S. accuses Russian agents of stirring eastern Ukraine
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, April 9 Brent futures held near $108
a barrel as geopolitical tensions over Ukraine worsened,
overshadowing U.S. industry data that showed crude stockpiles in
the world's largest oil consumer rose nearly six times more than
expected.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry accused Russian agents
and special forces of stirring separatist unrest in eastern
Ukraine. Unrest in the region won't directly impact global oil
supplies and trade, but overall risk premiums are rising as
investors worry that simmering tensions between world powers and
Russia could quickly take a turn for the worse.
"Tensions between the West and Russia could lead to
unexpected consequences and that's what the market is worried
about," said Victor Shum, vice-president of energy consultancy
IHS Energy Insight. "But prices are overheated at this point and
I do see them on an easing trend, but only moderately."
Brent crude fell 3 cents to $107.64 a barrel by 0332
GMT, after ending $1.85 higher at its highest close in more than
a week.
U.S. oil came under pressure from the inventory data
and slid 24 cents at $102.32. Both the benchmarks gained the
most in five weeks overnight.
Brent could slide to around $106 a barrel, especially after
the overnight steep surge, Shum said, adding that the benchmark
will average about $8 more than its U.S. counterpart.
Armed pro-Moscow protesters occupied Ukrainian government
buildings in two cities in the largely Russian-speaking east.
Ukraine says the occupations that began on Sunday are part of a
Russian-led plan, and the U.S. said Moscow could be trying to
prepare for military action as it had in Crimea.
Investors are also watching developments in Libya and the
progress in the country's plan to ramp up exports. Libya's oil
protection force is not in full control of the Zueitina port
even after a deal with rebels to end the blockade of eastern oil
terminals, as some militiamen are still at the facility.
The port, along with the country's two largest, Es Sider and
Ras Lanuf, has been under the control of an eastern federalist
group led by former guard member Ibrahim al-Jathran, who
recruited men from within his ranks.
Prices are drawing additional support from expectations of
better demand. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)
raised its 2014 world oil demand growth forecast by 10,000
barrels per day to 1.23 million bpd. But the agency, in its
monthly forecast, cut its oil demand growth estimate for 2015 by
10,000 bpd to 1.36 million bpd.
STOCKPILES DATA
U.S. crude inventories rose by 7.1 million barrels in the
week to April 4, data from industry group the American Petroleum
Institute showed, compared with analysts' expectations for an
increase of 1.3 million barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by
204,000 barrels, API said.
But a steeper-than-expected fall in gasoline stocks is
setting a floor under the U.S. oil benchmark as the drawdown is
adding to evidence of a broad economic recovery and robust
demand as summer driving season gets underway.
U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 3.6 million barrels, compared
with expectations of a 700,000-barrel decline.
Investors are awaiting data from the EIA due later in the
day as a further gauge of the country's demand outlook.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)