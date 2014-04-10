* Iran, six powers seek to narrow "significant gaps" in
nuclear talks
* U.S. crude stocks rise, at a record on the Gulf coast -EIA
* Libya's oil guards take control of Hariga port, Zueitina
pending
* Brent to fall to $107.17 -technicals
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, April 10 Brent futures eased towards
$107 a barrel on Thursday on weak China trade data and as
investors booked profits after gains of 2 percent in the past
two days.
The losses though were stemmed by optimism over a healthier
demand growth outlook from the Asian giant and the United
States.
China's exports unexpectedly fell for the second straight
month in March and import growth dropped sharply, intensifying
concerns about weak manufacturing and slowing growth in the
world's second-largest economy.
But the country's customs bureau sounded an optimistic note
about the outlook, saying it saw a pickup in the second quarter
due to an improving trade environment. The nation's crude
imports were little changed from a month earlier.
Brent crude fell 49 cents to $107.49 a barrel by
0309 GMT, after gaining $2.16 over the past two days. U.S. crude
fell 38 cents to $103.22.
"We are seeing a further pull-back in oil because China's
trade numbers fell short of expectations," said Ben Le Brun, a
market analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney. "Overall, crude
import numbers seem healthy and it shows that oil demand is
still there, but oil is just one side of the story."
There has been a run of weaker-than-expected Chinese data
this year that has raised fears the economy may be slowing more
than had been expected.
"The market is reacting to the overall trade numbers and it
looks like participants are trying to gauge if these weak
overall numbers will make China announce some stimulus, more
spending on infrastructure to boost growth," said Le Brun.
But further losses were also stemmed after minutes of the
latest U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting suggested the
central bank may be more cautious towards raising interest
rates, easing market concerns of a pullback in stimulus before
the economy is ready.
"Oil prices look set to rise on the back of a continued soft
monetary policy that will allow U.S. consumers to spend more,"
said Le Brun.
U.S. STOCKPILE
A steep fall in gasoline stockpiles in the United States
also put a floor on oil prices, and helped overshadow a rise in
overall crude stockpiles in the world's top consumer.
Gasoline stocks fell by 5.2 million barrels to
210 million barrels in the week ending April 4, Energy
Information Administration (EIA) data showed, more than the
expected 729,000-barrel draw. Demand for gasoline was 4.4
percent higher than a year ago at 8.8 million barrels per day
(bpd).
Crude inventories rose 4 million barrels to 384
million barrels, much more than the 1.3-million-barrel build
expected by analysts polled by Reuters.
Oil also drew additional support from tensions in Ukraine
and the Middle East.
Libya's state-run Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG) took full
control of eastern-most Hariga oil port on Wednesday, but a
handover by rebels to the PFG had yet to happen at the Zueitina
port, a PFG spokesman said.
The weekend agreement to open the two eastern ports marks
the beginning of the end of the nine-month blockade of major oil
terminals by a federalist rebel group led by Ibrahim al-Jathran.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)