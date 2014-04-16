* China Q1 GDP growth slows to 7.4 percent
* Ukraine sends troops east to fight separatist militia
* Libya to export first crude from Hariga port since rebel
deal
* API reports U.S. crude stocks up 7.6 mln barrels last week
* Coming up: U.S. EIA weekly oil inventories; 1430 GMT
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, April 16 Brent crude edged towards
$109 a barrel on Wednesday, coming off a six-week high as mixed
Chinese data and a gradual resumption of Libyan oil exports
offset support from the Ukraine crisis.
China, the world's second largest economy and oil consumer,
said its first quarter GDP growth slowed to 7.4 percent, beating
expectations, although its growth in industrial output in March
disappointed investors.
Brent crude for June rose in early trade to $109.47
a barrel, the loftiest since March 4, but slipped to $109.19 by
0332 GMT, down 17 cents. The May contract expired on Tuesday.
U.S. crude for May delivery was at $103.82, up 7
cents, after finishing 30 cents lower on Tuesday.
"A lot of China watchers have been focused on the idea that
the February number was distorted by the (Chinese New Year)
holidays and were looking for the March data to confirm that was
the case. ... But that hasn't come through," said Michael
McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney, referring
to the industrial production data.
"It's not necessarily a negative for oil but it's not
providing the support that was anticipated."
Overall, a better-than-expected state for the U.S. and
Chinese economies is supportive of the energy complex, he said.
Brent's premium to West Texas Intermediate (WTI) CL-LCO1=R
is at its widest in two weeks as the risk premium for the
European benchmark has grown as tensions escalated in Ukraine.
"The major factor ... in the spread of Brent over West Texas
appears to be the Ukrainian situation still," McCarthy said.
Ukrainian forces launched a "special operation" on Tuesday
against separatist militia in the Russian-speaking East although
action was limited.
The standoff has raised fears in the West and in Kiev that
Russia might intervene militarily to "protect" Russian speakers
in eastern Ukraine, a follow-up to its annexation of the Crimean
region last month.
On Tuesday, the European Union scrambled for solutions to
break its dependence on Russian gas and help supply Ukraine.
In Libya, the National Oil Corp (NOC) was due to export its
first cargo from the reopened Hariga port since a deal to end
months of closures at its main oil terminals. Zueitina, the
other port that was supposed to reopen, was still not under
government control, an NOC spokesman said.
Investors also await weekly oil inventories data from the
U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration
(EIA) to be released later on Wednesday.
Data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute on
Tuesday showed that U.S. crude inventories rose by 7.6 million
barrels in the week to April 11, compared with analysts'
expectations for a increase of 2.3 million barrels.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)