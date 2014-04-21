* Deadly gun attack in eastern Ukraine shakes fragile Geneva
accord
* Technical problems delay reopening of Libya's Zueitina oil
port
* Iran, world powers to start work on nuclear drafts next
month
* Brent neutral in $109.17-$110.40 range -technicals
(Adds comments, updates prices)
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, April 21 Brent futures dropped
towards $109 a barrel on Monday as investors took profits after
steep gains, but uncertainty surrounding the crisis in Ukraine
checked the decline.
Russia and world powers reached an agreement designed to
avert a wider conflict over Ukraine, but the viability of the
deal was bought into question after at least three people were
killed in a gunfight near a Ukrainian city controlled by
pro-Russian separatists.
Oil and broader financial markets are watching the unfolding
crisis that has already made ties between Russia, the world's
largest oil producer, and the West more fraught than at any time
since the Cold War, raising the risks of further economic
sanctions.
"The market is being supported by Ukraine although we are
seeing some profit-taking coming in after the recent rise," said
Ken Hasegawa, a commodity sales manager at brokerage Newedge
Japan. "We may see Brent rise further by $1 to $2 a barrel if
the Ukraine crisis worsens, but it will retrace as the overall
market is well supplied."
Brent crude lost 39 cents to $109.14 a barrel by
0753 GMT, after rising to intraday highs of above $110 late last
week for the first time since early March. U.S. crude oil
futures declined 13 cents to $104.17 a barrel.
Brent gained 2 percent last week, and has risen nearly 5
percent from $104.79 a barrel, its lowest settlement for the
year reached earlier this month.
"Benchmark crude prices sustained downward pressure after
markets resumed from Good Friday holiday last week, mainly
induced by profit-taking activities as investors waited for more
directions from new geopolitical developments," analysts at
Phillip Futures said in a note to clients.
Brent looks set to trade within a broad range of between
$103 and $113 a barrel, caught between geopolitical risks and an
improving supply outlook with expectations of higher shipments
from Libya, Iran and Iraq, Hasegawa said.
The U.S. benchmark will rise towards $105 a barrel, and if
it fails to break that key resistance level it will fall towards
$100 a barrel, he said. Even though the contract is drawing
support from an improving U.S. economy, rising U.S. production
will cap gains in prices.
"Current oil supply-demand dynamics suggest a lower Brent
price at the prompt," analysts at Barclays said in a note late
last week. "However we think the window of time available for
this downward shift in prices is closing given summer demand
requirements and other supply risks on the horizon."
Oil investors are keeping an eye on the resumption of
shipments from key north African exporter Libya.
SUPPLY OUTLOOK
Technical problems have delayed the reopening of Libya's
eastern Zueitina oil export terminal. Two weeks ago, the
government in Tripoli reached an agreement with rebels in the
restive east to end an eight-month occupation of four oil ports
which have halted vital exports.
Under the plan, the Hariga and Zueitina ports were due to
open immediately while the larger Ras Lanuf and Es Sider
terminals would resume oil exports within a month. But Hariga
port, located in Tobruk in the far east, would be the only one
to start operations due to technical problems at Zueitina.
Iran and world powers will begin work drafting a long-term
settlement of Iran's disputed nuclear programme at expert-level
talks in New York next month, the official state news agency
IRNA reported on Sunday.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)