* Pro-Russian rebels hold 7 European monitors hostage
* U.S. to expand sanctions on Russia over Ukraine on Monday
* Zueitina port still closed as Libyan govt assesses damages
* Brent-WTI gap narrows but still near $9/bbl
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, April 28 Brent edged up toward $110 a
barrel on Monday as tensions rose in Ukraine and Libya delayed
the re-opening of a damaged eastern port.
The United States and Europe are preparing new sanctions
against Russia as tensions escalated in eastern Ukraine.
Pro-Russian rebels paraded European monitors they are holding on
Sunday, freeing one but saying they had no plans to release
another seven.
June Brent crude was at $109.78 a barrel, up 20
cents, by 0155 GMT after settling down 75 cents on Friday.
U.S. crude for June delivery added 32 cents to
$100.92 a barrel. On Friday, the contract settled at its lowest
level since April 7, due to pressure from all-time high crude
inventories recorded in the week of April 18.
"If the conflict between the countries escalates, increased
fuel demand for military use and heightened risk of disruption
will likely continue to strengthen global oil prices," Barclays
analysts said in a note over the weekend.
Russia's oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said
last week it was worried Ukraine may take control of its oil
product pipeline to Hungary.
Russia is unlikely to use oil as a political weapon, but
investors remained cautious about the risks stemming from the
east-west crisis, said Yusuke Seta, a commodity sales manager at
Newedge Japan.
In Libya, the government is assessing damage at the eastern
oil port of Zueitina following an eight-month oil blockade.
Zueitina is one of two ports which were due to re-open after the
government struck a deal with rebels three weeks ago.
"They are unable to increase exports yet and hence it's a
little bit supportive for Brent," Newedge's Seta said.
U.S. crude narrowed the gap with Brent CL-LCO1=R slightly
to $8.86 a barrel after it stretched as wide as $9.28 on Friday.
Analysts blamed record crude inventories in the United
States for depressing U.S. crude prices despite a rise in
refinery utilisation rates.
"The crude stocks in the U.S. have been mounting rapidly and
only that of PADD 2, including Cushing, has been decreasing,"
Seta said.
Crude inventories are unlikely to be drawn down quickly as
U.S. gasoline demand remained limited, he said.
"The flow from Cushing to the Gulf coast should stop at some
point and that means inventories at Cushing should increase
again. This is a bearish factor for WTI," Seta said.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)