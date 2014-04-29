* U.S. keeps pressure on Iran, Ukraine tensions persist
* Gunmen storm Libyan parliament, several people wounded
* API data shows crude inventories rose 3.0 mln barrels
(Adds stock market close, paragraph 7, API data and analyst
comment, paragraphs 15-20)
NEW YORK, April 29 Oil prices rose on Tuesday as
traders refocused on geopolitical risks from an outbreak of
violence in Libya to Russia's intervention in Ukraine.
On Monday, oil posted its biggest daily decline in a month,
when Libya lifted a force majeure from the eastern Zueitina oil
port, raising prospects for rising shipments.
But on Tuesday, gunmen stormed Libya's parliament, wounding
several people, while a suicide bomber in a car killed at least
two people and wounded two others at an army camp in the eastern
city of Benghazi. The
developments raised questions about how soon oil flows will
resume.
"When you see an action like that, then you wonder if the
port will in fact reopen," said James L. Williams, energy
economist at WTRG Economics in London, Arkansas. "It just
creates more uncertainty about it," he said.
June Brent crude futures settled at $108.98 per
barrel, up 86 cents, or 0.8 percent, after spending much of the
day above $109 per barrel. The gain pared Monday's 1.4 percent
drop.
U.S. crude for June delivery added 44 cents to settle
at $101.28 per barrel, up 0.44 percent. It had moved as high as
$102.20 earlier in Tuesday's trading.
U.S. equities closed higher, with the S&P 500 Index
gaining 8.9 points or 0.48 percent, to end the day at 1,878.33.
MORE SANCTIONS, MORE WORRIES
Hopes for a relaxation of sanctions on Iran later this year,
enabling the Islamic Republic to sell more oil, were dampened
after the United States targeted companies from China and Dubai
for allegedly helping Tehran evade weapons and oil sanctions.
That sent a signal that Washington will keep pressure on Iran
over its nuclear programme.
The stand-off between Russia and Western powers over Ukraine
also showed no sign of abating, adding to concerns that the
conflict will ultimately lead to the disruption of some oil
supply due to tighter sanctions.
Hundreds of pro-Russian separatists stormed the regional
government headquarters in Ukraine's eastern city of Luhansk on
Tuesday, gaining access by breaking windows and facing no
resistance from police.
"The market is paranoid about Ukraine tensions in the short
run," said Andrey Kryuchenkov, analyst at VTB Capital.
Financial markets largely shrugged off fresh U.S. sanctions
imposed on Russian firms and government officials on Monday,
with oil traders saying it was "business as usual".
Williams, the energy economist from WTRG, said Western
tensions with Russia over Ukraine were adding "a buck or two" to
oil prices. But the effect was more psychological because
Russia's major oil export route - the Turkish Straits - is not
endangered by the potential conflict.
"Real risk to oil supply is minimal," he said.
INVENTORIES BUILD
Crude oil markets were largely unmoved after a report from
the U.S. oil industry's American Petroleum Institute (API)
showed a larger-than-expected build in crude oil inventories.
Crude inventories rose by 3.0 million barrels in the week to
April 25, API said, exceeding analysts' expectations for an
increase of 2.4 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing,
Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 202,000 barrels.
U.S. crude futures turned slightly lower and seesawed in
post-settlement trade after the API data's release.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration's inventory data
is set to be released at 10:30 a.m. (1530 GMT) on Wednesday.
The volatile trading over the last two days left some
analysts scratching their heads about which direction the market
is likely to take.
"All in all, we continue to struggle in formulating an
outright buy or sell recommendation since we look for
choppy/sideways trends to remain intact into next month," Jim
Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates in Galena,
Illinois, wrote in an afternoon research note.
(Additional reporting by Simon Falush in London and Florence
Tan in Singapore; Editing by Jason Neely, Susan Fenton, David
Gregorio and Peter Galloway)